The best exercise bike we've ever tested is currently $400 cheaper in this brilliant Peloton Bike deal

Peloton is the best indoor exercise bike we've ever tested. It scored top marks in our Peloton exercise bike review and is our top choice in the Live Science best exercise bike buyers guide. Peloton has been around since 2012 and is a market leader when it comes to cardio-based workouts, offering thousands of on-demand and live classes led by its expert instructors.

Right now, Peloton is offering some enticing deals to help you start your 2025 fitness journey like the Peloton Bike Starter Package for just $1,250 — a saving of $400. So if you’ve been considering investing in a Peloton bike, that moment might be now.

The Peloton Bike is renowned for its build quality, has over 24,000 reviews on the Peloton site, and has an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. The global Peloton community is huge, meaning users have fellow riders' support, can share milestones, and keep motivated. With interactive leaderboards and the ability to high-five other riders, Peloton keeps new owners connected and inspired on their fitness journey.

Peloton Bike Starter Package: was $1,650 now $1,250 at Peloton Save $400 The Peloton starter package comes with everything for starting your indoor cycling and fitness journey. The Peloton bike of course and cycling shoes which are compatible with the Peloton Bike & Bike+ pedals, a bike mat which is designed to improve stability and reduce noise, and a Peloton x Camelbak water bottle to keep you hydrated. For off-bike workouts, a choice of weights is included and equips you for instructor-led weight-based sessions and classes. Read our full Peloton Bike Review.

Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,145 at Peloton Save $300 The Peloton bike comes with an immersive 21.5-inches full HD touchscreen giving a front-row seat in every class. In-workout metrics like heart rate, output, cadence, and resistance help keep track of workouts and performance. You also receive a free all-access 1-month membership (worth $44).

Read our Best Rowing Machines page and Best Treadmills page for our tried and tested choices of at-home exercise equipment.

We reviewed the Peloton Bike in 2022, awarding it 4.5 out of 5, and our tester, Louise Carey said, "The Peloton Bike is nothing short of excellent. Not only does it feature a refined and robust design that supports you through energetic spin classes, but the Peloton App is a genuine game-changer for those who struggle with workout motivation."

However, one of her biggest complaints was the price, but with this $400 saving it becomes a lot more attractive. It's worth mentioning you'll need the Peloton app and a subscription ($40 per month) to access many of the features, including on-demand workouts. You get a free month as part of this offer, but even without the app, it's still a fantastic exercise bike.

Key features: Superb HD touchscreen included, small footprint, on-demand workouts.

Price history: This deal is one of the best prices we've seen and a significant saving well worth a look for Peloton newcomers.

Price comparison: $1,145 on Amazon with the same discount.

Reviews consensus: Our best exercise bike pick with a healthy discount? Sign us up. While the subscription costs may seem expensive, it's basically the same as a gym membership. There are thousands of fantastic workouts on offer and you get a free one-month subscription with the purchase. It's also easy to get to grips with and doesn't take up a great deal of space in your home either.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a fantastic exercise bike with brilliant instructor-led classes.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want additional features — the more expensive Bike+ (that's Plus) has a display that can be adjusted to account for non-biking workouts, too.

