Our favorite compact dehumidifier is now under £40. Grab the ProBreeze Mini while you can

The ProBreeze Mini Dehumidifier is fantastic, compact, affordable and cheap to run — what more could you want from a budget-friendly dehumidifier? In fact, we picked it as our top choice for small spaces and now it is under £40 this Cyber Monday.

You can get the ProBreeze 1500ml mini dehumidifier on sale right now at ProBreeze for £39.99.

Not only is it compact enough to fit even on a small tabletop, it is also really quiet to run. Of course, as you would expect from such a small device, it is not built for high-level performance. It removes up to 18 ounces of water a day and covers up to 250 square feet so if your needs are higher or your space much bigger, you will probably need a more powerful device. But for small spaces, it is a great buy.

We are currently reviewing this dehumidifier and have loved how easy it is to use straight out of the box. All you need to do is plug in and go, with one button to switch it on or off and a simple LED light system to alert you when the tank is full. For the money, it is a bargain - and now even cheaper for Cyber Monday at under £40.

Image 1 of 4 The beautifully compact ProBreeze Mini Dehumidifier in action. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The ProBreeze Mini Dehumidifier is very easy to use. (Image credit: Anna Gora) ProBreeze Mini Dehumidifier has an LED alert when the tank is full. (Image credit: Anna Gora) The ProBreeze Mini is very simple to empty as well. (Image credit: Anna Gora)

So here comes the science bit, the ProBreeze Mini works by using Peltier technology. Whereas a compressor dehumidifier removes moisture from the air using a refrigeration cycle, the Peltier method extracts water by using thermo-electric cooling. This actually uses less electricity and makes less noise which is a bonus when using a dehumidifier in a small space. In fact, our reviewers even used a decibel-counting app to check out exactly how much noise it made and it did not hit higher than 44 dB (equivalent to library sounds).

If you are looking for a dehumidifier brimming with high-tech features then this is absolutely not the best option for you. There is no humidity meter, auto mode or any other smart features at all. But if you value simplicity and value for money, you cannot do better, especially with an extra £5 reduction for the Cyber Monday weekend sales. If you are looking for a dehumidifier with smart features, our best dehumidifiers guide might help you out.

Key features: Capable of removing up to 500 ml of water per day with a 1500 ml water tank capacity, suitable for rooms up to 2200 cubic feet (220 sq. ft). Intelligent Auto Shut-Off when tank is full.

Price history: The ProBreeze Mini is normally listed around the £45 mark and sometimes as high as £69.99 so we think grabbing it for less than £40 is a good deal, especially when that is the lowest price we have ever seen it.

Price comparison: Amazon: £42.49 | Debenhams: £41.99

Note: Do not be fooled by Debenhams 57% discount. They have listed the original price as a whopping £97.99 which is almost double what the ProBreeze site itself lists as RRP. ProBreeze and Debenhams both offer free delivery.

Reviews consensus: Reviewers all agree that this is one of the best bargain dehumidifiers you can get, excellent at capturing water from the atmosphere and is also cheap and energy-efficient to run. All for under £50.

✅ Buy it if: You want something small, portable and easy to use for a bargain price. And even more of a bargain now it is on offer for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want high-tech features like read-out displays. For that, we recommend the Honeywell TP50WKN or find something that is better suited to your needs in our best dehumidifiers guide.

