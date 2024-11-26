It's simply the best electric toothbrush we've ever tested and it has an incredible 50% off for Black Friday

Amazon is currently offering an outstanding Black Friday electric toothbrush deal on the top-rated Oral-B Genius X Limited with a superb discount of $100. That's a huge saving of 50% off the regular asking price for our best overall electric toothbrush. The Genius X also has over 8,500 reviews from Amazon shoppers and an average rating of 4.4 stars.

You can get the Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush on sale right now for $99.99 at Amazon.



The Oral-B Genius X secures the top position in our guide to the best electric toothbrushes available, and it received an impressive 4.5 out of 5 from our tester Joanne Lewsley. She felt the Genius X electric toothbrush outperformed its competitors with outstanding brushing performance, compact design, and a wide range of smart features.

Unlike most models in this price range, it's equipped with artificial intelligence, which helps you improve your brushing technique to achieve the best possible results from your daily routine.

One of the many impressive features that make this electric toothbrush an innovative piece of tech is the Oral-B app — which provides a host of stats on your toothbrushing performance. The interactive app will track all your movement patterns and brushing habits, giving you real-time, simple and actionable prompts, it's almost like having your dentist in your bathroom.

The Oral-B Genius X also comes with six cleaning modes, including one designed for sensitive teeth, while its gum pressure control feature will alert you if you brush too hard. There is also a 2-minute timer and the powerful lithium-ion battery keeps it running for around 14 days on a single charge.

Key features: AI-powered tracking, six cleaning modes, pressure sensor, 14-day battery life, timer, travel case, charger, and one replacement brush head.

Product launched: October 2019.

Price history: The launch price of Oral-B Genius X Limited was $285, this Black Friday deal from Amazon brings the price down to just $99.99 and matches the lowest price it's ever been.

Price comparison: Walmart $199.99.

Reviews consensus: The Oral-B Genius X delivers outstanding brushing performance and plenty of smart features in a sleek, travel-friendly package. This premium electric toothbrush can even help you step up your brushing technique thanks to its AI-powered technology and built-in motion sensors. It is, however, relatively noisy.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best electric toothbrushes

✅ Buy it if: You want a thoughtfully designed toothbrush that is compact, stylish and packed with features that will help you elevate your brushing performance.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something ultra-quiet or a more basic offering.

