Plenty of people take up running to get fit, but does running build muscle? When considering building muscle, many people picture lifting at the gym or working with resistance bands, so how does running fit into that?



According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association , over 50 million Americans run and jog regularly, keeping up with the World Health Organisation ’s recommended 150-300 minutes of weekly activity. Running is an excellent way to get fit regardless of whether you take to the treadmill or explore your local area.

If you consider professional athletes, some runners tend to look more muscular than others. The British Sports Journal states that many professional sprinters incorporate muscle building into their routines for improved running economy, a faster time trial, and faster maximal sprint speed, but not all runners emphasize this. So does running only build muscle when you add in a muscle-building training program?

In this article, we are going to dive into the science behind running’s relationship with your body and its effect on the muscles in particular.

(Image credit: Getty Images )

Does running help to build muscle?

In a 2017 study by experts from the Department of Kinesiology at Taylor University , 12 university students and five older subjects were studied as they embarked on a 10-week high-intensity interval training program. Researchers found that 'aerobic exercise is an effective mode of activity for the promotion of cardiorespiratory fitness and increase in whole muscle size of the quadriceps.’

While HIIT can be a form of running, does running at a consistent pace build muscle? In a study into Skeletal Muscle Hypertrophy after Aerobic Exercise Training , When you run, you use repetitive weight-bearing motion to work various muscles in your lower body, including your glutes, quads, and hamstrings. The study also concluded that the best way to promote muscle growth with cardio is to exercise for 30-40 minutes four to five days a week with an intensity of 70-80% heart rate reserve. This heart rate reserve is the difference between your maximum and resting heart rates.

However, just running will not be enough to build muscle. If increased muscle mass is your goal, incorporating sprint and muscle training, like HIIT , can help you gain muscle mass. Alongside your training, getting enough rest, listening to your body, and eating a nutritionally balanced diet will also help build towards your goals.

How long does it take to build muscle?

Defining how long it takes to build muscle is tricky as it depends on a variety of factors. From your body to your eating plan to your training regimen, there are a lot of factors in how long building muscle can take. According to a 2019 study by the Institute of Sports Sciences, it can take six to 10 weeks depending on the type of training you do.

Skeletal muscles, which are worked during a run, have two types of fibers; slow- and fast-twitch. Slow-twitch muscles are fatigue resistant and focus on small movement as well as posture control; these are aerobic and are used during long-distance runs. On the other hand, fast-twitch muscles focus on big powerful forces for a short time. You will typically find these are used when sprinting.



According to the National Academy of Sports Medicine , ‘Power athletes have a higher ratio of fast-twitch fibers (e.g., sprinters 70-75% type II), whereas for endurance athletes have more slow-twitch fibers (e.g., marathon/distance runners 70-80% type I) (2).’ The difference of emphasis in these fibers is why sprinters tend to look more built when compared with cross-country and long-distance runners - fast-twitch muscle fibers bring the explosive power needed to sprint.

So, where does running build muscle? On the lower half of your body. However, just doing HIIT and speed training is not enough when it comes to building muscle. Nutritionists recommend using a healthy diet with plenty of protein and nutrients as well as muscle training and rest to build your muscles. If you are not sure where to start, consider consulting with a certified professional trainer.

(Image credit: Getty)

What does muscle building actually mean?

Muscle building involves doing exercises that use tension to build muscle. Muscle building occurs when muscle protein synthesis exceeds muscle protein breakdown - if you make more protein than your body moves. Exercise stimulates the body to perform muscle protein synthesis , which can help you work towards a net muscle gain.

Another way to work towards a net muscle gain is to harness a growth hormone spike. Growth hormone spikes tend to last longer after performing endurance training. This spike can encourage your body to build more muscle if harnessed correctly. Some ways to harness a GHS include performing hill workouts and incorporating speed work into your running routine.

Adding strength training into your routine is another great way to build muscle. Some benefits of adding strength training to your routine include:

Reduced fatigue

Faster runs

Better runs

Reduced likelihood of injuries

However, building muscle can be dangerous, especially for new runners. Pushing yourself too hard can lead to certain injuries , such as:

Plantar fasciitis

Achilles tendinitis

Runner’s knee

ITB syndrome

Shin splints

Stress fractures

Being mindful of your body and wearing the proper footwear can go a long way to ensuring that you do not injure yourself. Build yourself up slowly and you will see improvement in your ability and muscle mass over time.