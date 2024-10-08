Better than Prime Day: This Sony camera deal at Walmart is huge!

The Prime Day deals are a great time to buy a new camera, and if you're looking for a serious upgrade to your current camera, one of our top picks is the Sony A7R V, which is now over $700 cheaper than Amazon with Walmart+. It typically fluctuates between $3,498 - $3,898, so this deal is absolutely not worth missing out on.

Get the incredible Sony A7R V for $2,809 in this Better-Than-Prime-Day deal at Walmart+.

Thanks to its immaculate AI-powered autofocus, we rate it as one of the best cameras for wildlife photography — the subject detection and deep learning don't miss a beat, and it even tracks your subject's eyes when they're not looking at the camera. The image quality is exceptional and it has one of the best and most versatile LCD screens we've ever seen.

Image 1 of 3 The Sony A7R V is exceptional from top to bottom, and we think it's one of the best cameras on the market. (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane) (Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

We couldn't quite believe this deal when we saw it — and it seems you'll only get this low price with a Walmart+ membership. The good news is that you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, and then after that, it's $98 a year ($8.17/month). From the wording on their website, you'll need to sign up before 11.59 am ET in order to get early access to this deal.

We reviewed the Sony A7R V over on our sister site Space.com and gave it a stellar 4.5/5 stars, praising its solid low-light performance, 8K video and overall ease of use and intuitiveness. Although it can do astro, the 61MP sensor produces too much noise for regular astro work, particularly if you use lots of calibration frames — if you want the best Sony camera for astrophotography, go for the 33MP Sony A7 IV (which is also an insanely low price of $1,909 with Walmart+).

Key features: 61MP full frame stack sensor, ISO 100 - 32,000 (expanded 50 - 102,400), 10FPS burst rate, 693 phase-detect autofocus points and AI-powered AF, 8K/25p video recording, Dual UHS-II SD/CFexpress Type A slots, 1.59 lbs / 723g including battery, fully weather sealed and 8 stops image stabilization.

Product launched: December 2022.

Price history: Before this deal, the cheapest we've seen it is $3,398 at Amazon during September. This is now the cheapest we've seen by far.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3,498 | Best Buy: $3,499.99 | B&H: $3,498

Reviews consensus: With the best AI-powered autofocus on the market, the Sony A7R V is impeccably accurate for shooting portraits, wildlife or any moving subject. It doesn't have the fastest burst rate, but that only matters if you shoot really fast-moving subjects. Its image stabilization is great for low-light shooting, but the super detailed 61MP produces too much noise for frequent astro shooters.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best cameras for wildlife photography

✅ Buy it if: You want a feature-rich camera to keep up with you for the demands of professional shooting. If you need detailed images, the 61MP sensor will be more than satisfied.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a beginner or don't need such high resolution. The Sony A7C II is a great entry-level full-frame camera

