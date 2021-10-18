Best Bowflex deals: Get a great price on home workout equipment

The best Bowflex deals can save you money and help you recreate a gym environment in the comfort of your own home. Bowflex has become a trusted household name in the US thanks to its innovative, versatile and high-tech equipment that has made home fitness more accessible than ever. If you’re looking to fix yourself up a home gym, then this hub can point you in all the right directions.

This premium brand is most famous for its adjustable home weights – a clever bit of kit almost impossible to get hold of during the recent pandemic, but it also sells a wide range of other products from home gyms, treadmills, bikes and accessories. That means whatever your workout goals or preferences, grabbing a deal from Bowflex should transform your exercise routine and allow you to do it all from home.

If you’re looking for the best Bowflex deals in the US, we’ve done the hard work for you, so that you can get on with your shopping. If you're waiting for Black Friday in order to kit out your home gym, then be aware that we're expecting to see stock shortages in the run-up to the traditional deals season, so if you wait too long you might find yourself losing out on a great deal.

Which Bowflex deal is right for you?

Bowflex sells a wide range of kit to help you work all your major muscle groups so whether you are a beginner looking to get started with free weights or kettlebells, or need something more substantial like a bench or multi-station tower, they’ve got you covered.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells is a great product for toning arms, building strength and getting lean – and because you can adjust the weights, they are well suited to both beginners and pros.

The Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell is essentially six kettlebells in one; a good option for anyone who lives in an apartment or is short on space. Want to get into resistance training? Put the Bowflex 3.1 Adjustable Bench or the Bowflex Body Tower on your wish list! Both offer a huge variety of strength and full-body exercises to help you tone up and reach your fitness goals.

We’ve also featured the Bowflex Treadmill 7 – a long-standing hit with runners because of its large rollers, quiet but powerful motor and easy fold-up system.

Best Bowflex prices

Bowflex 3.1 Bench — was $250.10 , now $199 at Walmart Get a massive 25% off this Bowflex 3.1 adjustable bench right now at Walmart. This is one of Bowflex’s most popular products and it’s a great bit of home gym kit for free weights workouts, crunches, squats and stretching. It comes with transport wheels so it’s easy to move and store, and an extra thick padded seat so it’s really supportive.

Bowflex BodyTower — was $799.00, now $297 at Walmart Save a wallet-friendly 62% off the Bowflex BodyTower with this amazing deal at Walmart. You can do over 18 exercises on this multi-station Bowflex BodyTower, from resistance to full body. The EZ Adjust bar means it’s super easy to increase the type and intensity of your workout.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell - was $989.00 , now $499.99 at Walmart This is too good a deal to miss - Walmart is currently selling the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell for almost half price. This space-saving single dumbbell is the equivalent of 17 sets of dumbbells - and you can easily change the resistance from 10 to 90 pounds (in 5lb increments) at the turn of a dial.

Bowflex Treadmill 7 - was $2399.99, now $1699.99 at Bestbuy If you’re looking for a home treadmill, you’d be hard pushed to beat this 40% discount off the Bowflex Treadmill 7 at Bestbuy. It comes with a 7” screen and access to personalized programs, and you can even sync it with your Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video accounts.

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16" — was $1999.99, now $1,699.99 at Bestbuy Save $300 on this great Bowflex VeloCore Bike deal at Bestbuy. It comes with a 16” screen, and a unique lean mode that gives it an edge over other exercise bikes.

Best Bowflex deals

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell Best Bowflex deal for those short of space Measurements: 22.4 x 17.8 x 31.8cm | Functions: 6 weights in one | Adjustability: Adjusts from 3.5 to 18 kg (8 to 40lbs) at the turn of a dial | Features: Ergonomic handle, weight selection dial 6 kettlebells in 1 Space-efficient design Slightly awkward to hold Weights tend to rattle when swinging

The weight range of the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell is 3.5, 5.5, 9, 11, 16, and 18kg - more than enough for every fitness level. And because it is effectively six kettlebells in one, you can keep it all organized in the plastic tray that comes in the box.

Switching between different weights is quick and easy - simply put the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell back on the cradle, turn the knob and change the resistance. It’s more expensive than your standard kettlebell, but it offers multiple weights and comes with a two-year warranty.

Bowflex 4.1 Adjustable Bench

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Bowflex 3.1 Adjustable Bench Best Bowflex deal for people new to free weights / weight lifting Measurements: 154.9 x 68.8 x 104.6cm | Functions: Over 30 exercises possible | Adjustability: Adjustable to four positions (decline, flat, 45 degree and 90 degree) | Features: Removable leg, transport wheels Sturdy frame Transport wheels for easy storage Short warranty on upholstery (1 year) Non-adjustable seat

Built to last with heavy-duty steel to support weights up to 217kg, the Bowflex 3.1 Adjustable Bench is perfect for people new to free weights as it helps to stabilize and correct posture. With four positions (45°, 90°, flat and decline), you can do a variety of core, glutes and upper body exercises from bicep and triceps curls, crunches and stretches. The bench comes with a 15-year warranty on the frame (just one year for upholstery), and transport wheels so it’s easy to move and store.

Saying that, it is fairly big - 56" x 26" x 20" - so you need space to house it. And if you're taller than 182cm / 6ft, you might prefer to invest in a longer bench as your head will hang off the end when you lie flat on it.

The front bar stabilizers of the bench are slightly curved making it extra stable, while the back support has thick and comfy upholstery which is wider at the bottom, giving a better range of movement. Keep in mind that the seat itself cannot be adjusted though.

Bowflex Body Tower

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Bowflex Body Tower Best Bowflex deal for resistance training fans Measurements: 127 x 127 x 196 cm | Functions: 18+ exercises | Adjustability: Adjustable bar with foam-padded sling straps | Features: Heavy-duty structure Good for wide variety of exercises Solid and sturdy Pull up bar not very high No arm padding

The multi-station Bowflex Body Tower is great for resistance training and full body workouts. You can do more than 18 different exercises on it, working arms, chest, back and abs, and the ‘EZ-Adjust’ bar means you can easily increase the type and intensity of your workout. Quick to set up, it has adjustable foam-padded sling straps so your hands won’t slip when doing chin-ups or TRX-type training.

The Bowflex Body Tower comes with a simple locking pin at the side of the frame which you can move to adjust the height of the handles depending on which exercise you're doing.

At 50" x 50" x 77" it's on the shorter side for power towers - and if you're 182cm / 6ft or taller, it might not be the best option for you. Despite being designed for home use, its sturdy construction and design means it wouldn't look out of place in a commercial gym. The steel frame has a silver coating that is corrosion-resistant, making it built to last.

Bowflex Treadmill 7

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Bowflex Treadmill 7 Best Bowflex deal for runners Measurements: Large 20” x 60” running surface | Functions: 15 workout programs | Features: Backlit skylight LCD display, three speed workout fan Large rollers for longer belt life Easy to fold up and store Fan could be more powerful

Bowflex’s Series 7 is the brand’s only remaining treadmill (Series 3 and 5 are no longer manufactured) and it comes with a powerful motor, extra long belt and large variety of workout programs. It’s really quiet and easy to fold up, but not very compact at 135kg (298lbs). The heart rate monitor is a nice bonus, while the in-built fan is a little weak.

Measuring 86.6" x 36.6" x 55.2" and weighing 280 pounds, it demands a bit of space, but can be stowed away when not in use. It comes with a 7" HD touchscreen, which does the job but feels a little small. But you can use it with a smart TV or other devices and it has an inbuilt media shelf for tablets or phones.

One of the main features we love is the speed and incline up to 12mph and 15 per cent, making for more challenging workouts. It comes with a 15 year warranty.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells The best Bowflex deal for beginners and pros alike Measurements: 40 x 20 x 23cm (each) | Functions: 30+ exercise options | Adjustability: Adjustable 2 to 24kg per dumbbell, 15 weight settings | Features: Two year warranty on plates and parts Adjusts from 5 to 52.5lbs Price tag might be too high for some Dial at side of dumbbells needs replacing every few years

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are great for building strength and getting lean and can be used for leg, chest and arm exercises. Each dumbbell can be adjusted from 2 to 24kg (5 to 52.5lbs) so you can customize your workout as you get stronger. The SelectTech technology means you can change the weight resistance with the turn of a dial. They’re not cheap at $399, but you’re theoretically saving money (and space) by replacing 15 sets of dumbbells with one.

With an affordable price tag, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells is great value for money and comes with a plastic stand so you can keep any excess weights organized when not in use. Nice and compact, the dumbbells are also really quiet because there are no metal weight plates clanking.

What we love most about the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells is how easy they are to adjust - under 8 seconds to swap from the starting weight of 5lbs to the max weight of 52.5lbs!

Best Bowflex accessories deals

Need some heavier weights to lift on your Bowflex Revolution home gym? Make your workouts more challenging with the SpiraFlex Resistance Plate Upgrade - two 40 pound weight plates that offer linear resistance to recreate the feel of a weight stack in a gym, adding an extra 300lb (600lb for leg press).

You can also store your accessories and attachments, like the Bowflex T-bar or Tricep Rope, with the Bowflex Revolution Accessory Rack. Fancy a comfier ride on the VeloCore exercise bike? The Extra Comfort Bike Seat takes things up a notch.

Want to watch training videos or your favorite show while you work out? Add the Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack to your shopping cart! Designed with safety in mind, you’ll never have to bend down to pick up a weight again, while you watch your latest box set or fitness video. Compatible with Bowflex SelectTech 552, 560 and 1090 dumbbells.

Complete your home gym feel with the Bowflex Dual Mat, which fits under your machines for added stability and a nice clean finish, while reducing wear and tear on floors.