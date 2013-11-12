U.N. Corrects Latest Climate Change Report

Six mistakes. That's how many errors appear in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's latest summary report on global warming, which was released on Sept. 27, 2013. The corrections, issued Monday (Nov. 11) slightly revise estimates of historic greenhouse gas emissions.

The tweaks include lowering the total amount of carbon dioxide gas emitted by humans since 1870, to 515 billion tons from the 531 billion given in September, Reuters reported. The IPCC also upped the total amount of carbon dioxide emitted since 1750 to 555 billion tons from 545 billion. The fixes do not change the report's conclusions, the IPCC said in a statement. These assessments include a 95 percent certainty that human activity is responsible for the warming oceans, melting ice sheets and rising sea levels observed since the 1950s.

Read more: IPCC Climate Change Report

Email Becky Oskin or follow her @beckyoskin. Follow us @livescience, Facebook & Google+.