Save $76 on Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars for Prime Day

Prime Day is full of great binocular deals, and here's another one for you — save $76 on the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars at Amazon when you add a $15 coupon at checkout. This is the lowest price we've seen them since Black Friday 2023, so it's worth picking them up before Prime Day is over.

You can get the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 binoculars for $193.89 at Amazon right now — but only when you apply the $15 coupon at checkout.

We gave them a glowing 4.5/5 stars in our full Celestron Nature DX 12x56 review — we loved their extremely usable magnification for both stargazing and wildlife observation, and they gave full, bright images. They weren't quite as sharp as we'd hoped for, but for the price, they'll be good enough for all but professional users. That said, we still consider them to be some of the best binoculars on the market, and their 12x magnification and large 56mm objective lenses make them one of the best binoculars for stargazing, too.

Celestron Nature DX 12x56: was $269.95 now $193.89 at Amazon Save $76 on a pair of the best binoculars for stargazing, the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 is 28% off when you add the $15 coupon at checkout — their 12x magnification and 56mm objective lenses are ideal for skywatching and wildlife observation.

Image 1 of 4 The Nature DX 12x56 binoculars come in an attractive green coating and blend into the background in any nature spots. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

In the box, you'll get objective lens caps, an eyepiece rainguard, neck strap, carrying case and a lens cloth. We thought all the included accessories were good quality and, crucially, the lens caps fit snugly onto the lenses and didn't pop off at their own will.

We found them comfortable to use and their 16mm of eye relief is great for users who wear glasses. They're also waterproof and fogproof, so they can stand up to all sorts of weather and climates and won't fog up when moving between indoors and outdoors.

Key features: 12x magnification, 56mm objective lens diameter, 5.5-degree angular field of view, 15mm eye relief, 36.2 oz (1028g).

Price history: They fluctuate in price a fair amount, but they tend to sit around the $220 mark, with this deal being one of the best ones in the last few years, particularly with the added $15 coupon.

Price comparison: B&H: $219.95 | Adorama: $219.95 | Walmart: $269.95

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best binoculars, Best binoculars for stargazing

✅ Buy it if: You've outgrown your beginner binoculars and want a pair with a bit more power and magnification for stargazing or wildlife observation.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a serious pair of binoculars and only the best will do — go for something like the Nikon Monarch HG 10x42, in that case.

