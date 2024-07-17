Nearly over: Best Prime Day air purifier deals we recommend

Prime Day deals are almost over but there are still some fantastic discounts to be had on the best air purifiers on the market. We've fully tested all of the best air purifiers, rated and reviewed them and so we can personally vouch for their quality and air purifying qualities.

As well as covering the best air purifiers for allergies we've spied some top-notch deals over Prime Day and our top pick today is a $100 saving on the BlueAir Blue Pure 311i Max now reduced on Amazon.

Check out this deal on what we've named the best air purifier overall, the Levoit Core 600S was $299.99 and is now $237.49.

Top Prime Day air purifier deals today

Best Prime Day air purifier deals: Our top picks for small to medium spaces

Molekule Air Mini+: Was $359.99, now $214.99 at Amazon Save $145 on the smaller and more portable version of the coveted Molekule Air Pro. It boasts the same features and technological solutions, but it is better suited for spaces of up to 250 square feet (23.2 square meters).

Levoit Core 300S-P: was $149.99, now $119.99 at Amazon Save $30 on the best-selling air purifier at Amazon. Compact, quiet and smart-enabled, the Levoit Core 300S-P is a great go-to for small- to medium-sized rooms and we love the brand, having tested several of their air purifiers and humidifiers.

BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max: was $169.99, now $118.99 at Amazon Save 30% on one of our favorite budget air purifiers, this compact model is nearly silent and perfect for smaller rooms. This deal is also available at Best Buy: $118.99.

Best Prime Day air purifier deals: Our top picks for large spaces

Molekule Air Pro: Was $1,014.99, now $599.99 at Amazon Save $415 on one of the most powerful air purifiers on the market. Equipped with the pollutant-destroying PECO technology, a HEPA filter and myriad of smart features, the Molekule Air Pro can cover spaces of up to 1000 square feet (92.9 square meters).

BlueAir Blue Pure 311i+ Max: was $299.99, now $209.99 at Amazon Save 30% on this fantastic Air Purifier for rooms up to 1,116 square foot, while working almost silently.

HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier: was $212.99, now $127.63 at Walmart Save over $85 on our favorite HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier at Walmart. It is sleek, space-savvy, packed to the brim with features, and more importantly, it does a brilliant job at trapping airborne pollutants — a whole package for just $127.63.

Levoit Core 600S-P was $299.99 now $237.49 from Amazon. Save $62.50 on this powerful, allergy-friend air purifier, which we think is the best air purifier you can buy. With a three-stage HEPA filtration system perfect for purging all manner of pollutants, up to 1,588 square feet. And it connects to mobile and smart home devices to give you total control.

