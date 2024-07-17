Nearly over: Best Prime Day air purifier deals we recommend
Snap up big discounts on our favorite appliances from Levoit, HoMedics, Molekule and more with these Prime Day air purifier deals, but be quick as it's nearly over.
Prime Day deals are almost over but there are still some fantastic discounts to be had on the best air purifiers on the market. We've fully tested all of the best air purifiers, rated and reviewed them and so we can personally vouch for their quality and air purifying qualities.
As well as covering the best air purifiers for allergies we've spied some top-notch deals over Prime Day and our top pick today is a $100 saving on the BlueAir Blue Pure 311i Max now reduced on Amazon.
Check out this deal on what we've named the best air purifier overall, the Levoit Core 600S was $299.99 and is now $237.49.
Top Prime Day air purifier deals today
- BlueAir Blue Pure 311i Max:
was $299.99now $209.99
- GermGuardian AC5250PT:
was $149.99now $83.58
- Turonic PH950 Purifier-Humidifier Combo:
was $387.97now $299.97
- Molekule Air Mini+:
was $359.99now $214.99
- Molekule Air Pro:
was $1,014.99now $599.99
- Coway Airmega AP-1512HH:
was $229.99now $155.95
- Levoit Vital 200S:
was $189.99now $151.99
- Levoit Core 300S:
was $99.99now $78.99
- BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max:
was $169.99now $118.99
- HoMedics Total Clean Deluxe 5-in-1:
was 212.99now 127.63
- Levoit Core 600S:
was $299.99now $237.49
Best Prime Day air purifier deals: Our top picks for small to medium spaces
Molekule Air Mini+: Was $359.99, now $214.99 at Amazon
Save $145 on the smaller and more portable version of the coveted Molekule Air Pro. It boasts the same features and technological solutions, but it is better suited for spaces of up to 250 square feet (23.2 square meters).
Editor's note: Molekule PECO-HEPA Tri-Power Filter also 20% off
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH: was $229.99 now $155.95
Save $75. In our full review of the Airmega AP-1512HH we thought this air purifier was reliable and gave effective performance. We also named it the best air purifier for saving energy.
Levoit Core 300S-P: was $149.99, now $119.99 at Amazon
Save $30 on the best-selling air purifier at Amazon. Compact, quiet and smart-enabled, the Levoit Core 300S-P is a great go-to for small- to medium-sized rooms and we love the brand, having tested several of their air purifiers and humidifiers.
BlueAir Blue Pure 411i Max: was $169.99, now $118.99 at Amazon
Save 30% on one of our favorite budget air purifiers, this compact model is nearly silent and perfect for smaller rooms. This deal is also available at Best Buy: $118.99.
Best Prime Day air purifier deals: Our top picks for large spaces
Molekule Air Pro: Was $1,014.99, now $599.99 at Amazon
Save $415 on one of the most powerful air purifiers on the market. Equipped with the pollutant-destroying PECO technology, a HEPA filter and myriad of smart features, the Molekule Air Pro can cover spaces of up to 1000 square feet (92.9 square meters).
Editor's note: Molekule PECO-HEPA Tri-Power Filter also 20% off
BlueAir Blue Pure 311i+ Max: was $299.99, now $209.99 at Amazon
Save 30% on this fantastic Air Purifier for rooms up to 1,116 square foot, while working almost silently.
Levoit Vital 200S: was $189.99 now $151.99
Save $38. In our Levoit Vita 200S review we gave it 4.5/5 stars because we found it significantly improved indoor air quality and its smart features made it easy to operate wherever we were. We also named it the best air purifier for pet owners.
HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier: was $212.99, now $127.63 at Walmart
Save over $85 on our favorite HoMedics TotalClean Deluxe 5-in-1 air purifier at Walmart. It is sleek, space-savvy, packed to the brim with features, and more importantly, it does a brilliant job at trapping airborne pollutants — a whole package for just $127.63.
Levoit Core 600S-P was $299.99 now $237.49 from Amazon.
Save $62.50 on this powerful, allergy-friend air purifier, which we think is the best air purifier you can buy. With a three-stage HEPA filtration system perfect for purging all manner of pollutants, up to 1,588 square feet. And it connects to mobile and smart home devices to give you total control.
- Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.
Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.
