These are the cheapest binocular deals you can buy on the last day of Prime Day

With Prime Day almost over, there's not long left to take advantage of the Prime Day binocular deals while they're still around. We've hunted around to find all the best binoculars deals at our trusted retailers and price-checked them against one another to bring you the cheapest Prime Day deals on the best binoculars, best binoculars for stargazing and best binoculars for kids all here in one place.

Save over $150 on a pair of the best binoculars — Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 now $348.39 at Amazon.

Top Prime Day binocular deals today

Best Prime Day binocular deals

Celestron Nature DX 12x56: was $269.95 now $193.89 at Amazon Save $76 on a pair of the best binoculars for stargazing, the Celestron Nature DX 12x56 are 28% off at Amazon. Their impressive 12x magnification and large 56mm objective lenses are an ideal combination for stargazing and for spotting wildlife. Editor's note July 17: You'll only get this price when you add the $15 coupon at checkout.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x100: was $499.95 now $348.39 at Amazon Save over $150 on some of the best stargazing binoculars you can buy. With huge 100mm objective lenses and a whopping 25x magnification, you'll need a tripod to hold them steady, but the stereo night sky views you'll be treated to are unreal — just ask our expert site Space.com who already reviewed them.

Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x50: was $259.99 now $159.94 on Amazon Save 42% and take these powerful all-purpose binoculars with you anywhere you go thanks to their waterproofing and fogproofing qualities — not to mention their impressive durability. They have 50mm objective lenses that make them better than the standard 42mm options for low light scenes.

Occer 12x25: was $59.99 now $28.79 at Amazon Save 30% on these compact binoculars for kids. The $59.99 price listing was inflated for 24 hours on July 5 and has returned today, but the regular price is around $35-40. Still, we think they're a great portable binocular and gave them 4/5 stars in our Occer 12x25 review. Editor's note July 17: Over the course of Prime Day we've noticed some sneaky price-hiking going on — make sure you don't pay much more for them.

Celestron SkyMaster Pro 15x70: was $259.95 now $209.95 at Amazon Save 19% on a pair of the best stargazing binoculars that are well suited to lunar viewing even without a tripod, all thanks to their powerful 15x magnification and 70mm objective lenses that drink in the low light from the moon's surface.

Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42: Was $149.95 now $96.95 at Amazon Save $53 on a pair of the best binoculars for kids. We gave 4/5 stars to the Prostaff P3 8x42 which are identical except for the difference in magnification. We were pleasantly surprised by their optical quality for the price and the 42mm objectives are good for generalist use and birdwatching.

Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.