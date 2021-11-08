Best Black Friday sports bra deals: Find great sports bras on sale here

These Black Friday sports bra deals are essential for helping you support your breasts during exercise without breaking the bank. Whether you’re looking to join a yoga class or start a running club, a sports bra is the best way to support your breasts as you workout. When we exercise our breasts can become damaged if they’re not fully supported.

In fact, a study by the University of Portsmouth found that breasts that were not supported properly with the right sports bra, can move up to 14cm during high impact exercise. This could result in sore, saggy, or painful breasts – and it’s also unlikely to make you want to exercise again.

However, you don’t have to splash the cash to support your breasts as you workout. To help you score a great discount, we’ve found some of the best sports bra deals for you. Alternatively, if you're a keen runner and you're looking for high impact support, check out some sports bras for running deals instead.

Best sports bra deals

Image Today's best sports bra for running deal Sweaty Betty Ultra Run – was $68 , now $40.80 at Nordstrom

This high-impact support sports bra is designed for running and cross-training, featuring breathable mesh panels for added ventilation. If you needed convincing further, this sports bra is currently 40% off! View Deal

Image Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh Ultrabreathe – was $70 , now $42 at Nordstrom

This sports bra from Nike features two types of breathable mesh to help keep you cool during your workouts and medium-impact support. It also has removable soft cups and Dri-Fit moisture-wicking technology. View Deal

Image Sweaty Betty Stamina – was $40 , now $21.97 at Nordstrom

Want a medium-impact support sports bra with wide straps and racerback styling? This Sweaty Betty sports bra could be the one for you! However, be warned, this product only supports up to a C-cup. View Deal

Image Reebok Safari High Neck – was $30 , now $16.50 at Target

Featuring nylon and elastane mesh materials, this racerback sports bra from Reebok has a fitted fit with light support – perfect for low impact workouts such as hiking or yoga. View Deal

Image Reebok PureMove+ – was $65 , now $35.75 at Target

Featuring a range of different colors, adjustable hook-and-eye closures and the ability to cross the straps for maximum support, this Reebok sports bra is now 45% off in this Target deal. View Deal

Image Reebok Running Essentials – was $35 , now $24.50 at Target

Specifically designed for runners, this racerback sports bra should feature high support and the ability to keep you cool and dry with its wide band, speedwick fabric and mesh inserts. View Deal

Image Asics Essential – was $30 , now $20.95 at Target

This wireless sports bra features supportive paneling and moisture-wicking fabric, designed to be functional for a variety of workout or training routines – and you can now get almost $10 off at Target. View Deal

How to find the best sports bra

When you’re shopping for the best sports bra deals, design and cost is a big factor. However, fit and comfort are also vitally important to make sure the bra protects you as you exercise. After all, the physical and mental health benefits of exercise are important enough to ensure that you're protecting your body as you workout.

“A well-fitted, supportive sports bra is vital for the long-term health of breast tissue and helps prevent irreversible damage,” Laura Kong Brown, Product Development Manager at Runderwear, told Live Science.

“Breast tissue is attached to the chest by Coopers Ligaments; during exercise breasts move on average 15cm in a figure of eight.” explained Brown. “The average breast size in the UK is 34/36D and at this size, each breast will weigh 500g, meaning that the average woman will have the challenge of coping with 1kg of breast tissue movement.”

So, what should we look for in the right sports bra? “Look for features that allow customization of fit such as adjustable padded straps and hook and eye closure at the back. Consider the under–band too, as this is where most of the support comes from in the bra,” Laura said, “It needs to be soft, comfortable and as well-fitting as possible to maximize support and to prevent chafing. Zero chafing and max comfort means a bra that is breathable, moisture-wicking and designed with a label-free concealed-seam design.”

Meanwhile, if you do a lot of high impact activity, such as using a treadmill or running outside, or have larger breasts, support is really key and Laura encourages you to look for “moulded cups to encapsulate and compartmentalize each breast, controlling movement across all three planes of the body (up and down, in and out and side to side). A high neckline to ensure breast tissue is fully encased within the cups in order to minimize upward bounce. Plus a wide under–band to ensure additional support.”

Best sports bras on sale

Nike swoosh bra deals

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike swoosh Best sports bra for comfort Fabric: Polyester and Spandex | Size ranges: XX Small - XX Large | Colors: Grey, black and white | Fastening: Pull-on Comfortable Good support Dri-fit technology No fastening Unpadded

A racerback sports bra, with dri-fit technology, you won’t feel uncomfortable in this bra as you sweat it out in the gym. The pullover design is great for comfort, but getting the right size here will matter, as there are no straps to fasten and allow you to adjust, however, the low straps do allow for more movement than other bras do.

The inner lining helps to wick sweat away when you’re working out, meaning you’ll never feel too sweaty afterward. Great for low to medium impact sports and workouts, the fit is less supportive for high impact sports such as running, but the band sits comfortably under the chest, while the non-padded bra fits comfortably around the chest area.

Reebok Puremove deals

(Image credit: Reebok)

Reebok Puremove Best sports bra for high intensity Fabric: Nylon and Spandex | Size ranges: X small to XX large | Colors: Blue, green, orange | Fastening: Pull-on Attractive look Flexible No adjustable straps Thick material

This well-designed bra, which has no adjustable straps, or padding, has molded cups and feels like a second skin, as it’s designed with Reebok’s motion sense technology. Unlike some designs that slip on over the head, it’s designed for high-impact sports, without being too constrictive while you work out. It supports you and helps to minimize bounce whether you are running or doing HIIT class.

Available in over 10 colors and patterns, it moves with you, giving you flexibility as you exercise. The clean lines of the bra means no chafing, while the band under your bust holds the bra in place as you move.

Anita Woman’s Control Sports bra deals

(Image credit: Anita)

Anita Woman’s Control Sports bra Best sports bra for style Fabric: Polyester, Nylon and Elastane | Size ranges: 30AA to 40E | Colors: 12 including red, blue and white | Fastening: Hook and eye fastening Lightweight padded cups Sweat wicking No underwiring

This lightweight sports bra includes the brand’s Delta Pad foam cups, which are designed to give you great support and comfort. The layered cups are made with ultra light mesh, meaning air can circulate, allowing you to stay sweat free when you work out.

From leopard print design to bright colors, including orange and yellow, the bras have an eye-catching design, which also includes a breathable power–mesh back lining that’s designed to minimize bounce and chafing. Meanwhile, the adjustable straps should adapt to your body movement for maximum comfort.

Sweaty Betty Ultra Run sports bra deals

(Image credit: Anita)

Sweaty Betty Ultra Run sports bra Best sports bra for running Fabric: Polyamide, Elastane, Polyester | Size ranges: 30A - 38F | Colors: Black, red, blue | Fastening: Bra clasps Sweat wicking Sizes up to an F cup No padding

This is designed to be a highly supportive bra with cup sizes that go up to an F, meaning that those with larger breasts are catered for. The mesh panels, which sit in and above the pads, allow the bra to wick sweat. This makes them perfect for high impact sports and running. The well designed and moulded bra, with compression and encapsulation technology​​, sits tight to the skin and provides support for every type of movement.

The sports bra’s shoulder straps are padded for comfort, which should mean no chafing, especially on longer runs. Meanwhile, its adjustable straps mean that you can wear the bra in two different ways, helping you with both support and fashion dilemmas.

Wacoal high impact bra deals

(Image credit: WaCoal)

Wacoal high impact bra Best sports bra for larger sizes Fabric: Nylon and Elastane | Size ranges: 32C to 42E | Colors: Grey, pink, red, blue | Fastening: Hook and eye Supportive for larger breasts Supportive for high intensity exercise Unflattering

Shaped like a support bra, with underwire all the way round the breasts and a hidden sling, the style of the bra might not be overly flattering, but it's great for maximum support, especially if you have larger breasts. The bra also has a wide range of sizes and colors - giving options for all body sizes and tastes.

The adjustable hook and eye fastening means that you can change your support for your workout, while its adjustable thin straps give you room to move. The sweat wicking fabric should help keep you dry, even after an intense workout. Meanwhile the mesh on the back of the bra will also help to keep you cool and dry too.

Maidenform sports convertible wireless bra deals

(Image credit: Maidenform)

Maidenform sports convertible wireless bra Best sports bra for medium-impacts sports Fabric: Nylon and Spandex | Size ranges: 36B to 38DD | Colors: Grey, black and white | Fastening: Hook and eye Padded Sweat wicking Only supportive for smaller sizes

A sports bra for smaller sizes, this comfortable and well–padded sports bra is designed to have a beautiful shape and to sit well under your gym wear. The one piece foam pad, which sits over the breasts, should keep you in place, no matter whether you’re doing yoga or cardio.

Meanwhile, this sports bra’s mesh lined back and under–band means that it will wick away any sweat, helping you to stay cool and dry throughout and after your exercise class. The bra also has a traditional hook and eye fastening, plus adjustable straps, enabling you room to adjust for different exercises.

Lululemon air support bra deals

(Image credit: Lululemon)

Lululemon air support bra Best sports bra for supportive fit Fabric: Nylon and Lycra Elastane | Size ranges: 36C to 38D | Colors: Pink, grey and black | Fastening: Hook and eye Attractive Supportive Sweat wicking Expensive Very tight

This sleek looking sports bra has no seams, and looks as though it just moulds into your body. With crossover straps at the back and adjustable hook and eye fastening, this bra is a fashionable and supportive addition to your gymwear range. It’s also made with the brand’s Ultralu fabric, which is a lightweight injectable foam structure that’s designed to be flexible while also enabling the breasts to breathe as they move.

Designed specifically for runners, it should give high support, especially for those who have C - DD cups. The underband also has a brushed ribbed finish, while the adjustable straps are padded, meaning no rubbing as you run. However, as it’s so supportive and tight, you won’t want to keep it on post run.

Under Armour Infinity sports bra deals

(Image credit: Underarmour)

Under Armour Infinity sports bra Best sports bra for high support Fabric: Polyester / Elastane | Size ranges: X small - XX large | Colors: Green, black, orange, pink, white, dusk | Fastening: Hook and eye Adaptable padding Next-to-skin feel No underwiring

This sports bra’s liquid injected padding is designed to adapt to your natural shape, meaning that it will move with you as you exercise. Perfect for high intensity sports and exercise, it’s designed to help minimize bounce, but retain a lighter, more flexible feeling when being worn. The bra also has HeatGear fabric, enabling it to dry sweat quickly and give you a next-to-skin feel.

Available in an array of colors and sizes, it’s easy to take on and off with its hook and eye fastening, plus it has adjustable, cross-over straps, giving more support when you need it. The mesh back and band will also keep you cool and dry, as both are made from sweat wicking material.