Save $120 on the tooth-friendly Oral-B iO Series 10 electric toothbrush this Prime Day

The Oral-B iO Series 10 electric toothbrush will clean your teeth like never before and it's an amazing $100 off at Amazon. It boasts an LED screen, pressure sensor to protect your gums and seven smart brushing settings to give you the best clean, wherever you are.



Get the Oral-B iO Series 10 electric toothbrush for $260 at Amazon.

Oral-B is a leader in the field of dental hygiene, and the Oral-B iO Series 10 electric toothbrush is proof of their expertise. We think it's the best electric toothbrush for smart features and in our Oral-Bi iO Series 10 review we called it "One of the most advanced toothbrushes you can buy". It's smart tracking features mean that it's gentler on your gums, learning if you're brushing too hard in certain places.

It's not cheap, but this Amazon Prime Day deal knocks an amazing $120 off the price, which means you're getting an amazing quality toothbrush for even less.

Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

Image 1 of 5 The Oral-B iO Series 10 electric toothbrush photographed during testing as part of our full review. (Image credit: Luke Edwards) (Image credit: Luke Edwards) (Image credit: Luke Edwards) (Image credit: Luke Edwards) (Image credit: Luke Edwards)

This Oral-B iO Series 10 deal offers more than just the bare-bones toothbrush, impressive as it is. It comes with a traveling case and three additional brush heads, a value of roughly $30. It boasts a two-minute timer so you don't overbrush, and has enough charge for two weeks of brushing. In short, this is a serious electric toothbrush.

We were seriously impressed when we reviewed the Oral-B iO Series 10. It delivers an effective clean yet it's quieter than previous models, and its smart tracking feature helps give you the best possible teeth and gum care.

The color LED screen is handy, but what's really impressive is the Bluetooth connectivity that lets you see just how you're brushing. Forget staining your mouth purple with disclosing tablets, Oral-B's app has all the information you could ever need.

And despite all the technical features of the Oral-B iO Series 10, it's waterproof so can you wash it off under the tap without it going up in smoke. What's not to love? The price, maybe, but now that Amazon's taken $120 off the price, it's a much more attractive prospect if you want to give your teeth the deep clean they deserve.

Key features: Quiet operation. Color display. Wireless charging. Smart bluetooth. Visible pressure sensor. Six-zone tracking.

Product launched: 2022.

Price history: Before today's deal, the Oral-B iO Series 10's lowest price was $320, but that was only briefly, in July. Most of the time the price has been sitting around $380, so $279.99 is an absolute steal. You can save a further $20 by getting the starry black version, and both are the same price at Walmart.

Price comparison: Amazon: $279.94 | Walmart: $279.99

Reviews consensus: We love just how flexible and featured this toothbrush is. It's a joy to use and offers great cleaning performance. Its Amazon purchasers were just as impressed though, like us, they noticed the price was high. This Amazon Prime Day deal makes it much better value for money.

LiveScience: ★★★★½ TechRadar: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best toothbrushes

✅ Buy it if: You want a bluetooth-enabled, top-of-the-range toothbrush that's comfortable to use, great at clearning, remembers the mode you last used, and gives you lightning-fast charging,.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget or you have the Oral-B iO Series 9, since that already sports many of the Series 10's features. Consider some of the other models in our best toothbrush guide.

