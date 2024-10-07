Save $140 on this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for Prime Day, Amazon's lowest ever price

Looking to take the next step on your fitness journey? Then this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm is for you, and it's down to $189.72 at Amazon, a massive $140 saving. It tracks step count, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and so much more, and even has built-in GPS. You can even switch up the band to match your outfit or tastes.

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch is on sale right now at Amazon for $189.72.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatch is a superb fitness device at full price, at at $140 off it's an absolute steal. Samsung is one of the leading manufacturers of smart devices and this watch boasts the kind of quality and functionality you can expect from them.

We think it's one of the best fitness trackers you can buy. It's easy to get to grips with too, despite its many features. In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review, we praised its "Multiple workout modes that do not overwhelm despite the sheer amount of complex fitness stats."

If you're looking for a lower-budget model, consider the Xiaomi Smart Band 7. But at this price, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day deals, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is hard to beat.



Read our Amazon Prime Day science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

Samsung's Galaxy 6 Watch is a brilliant Android-powered fitness tracker, with enough power to run other Android apps. But that's strictly optional, it comes with enough features to track virtually every aspect of your fitness journey.

It can track stress levels, sleep quality, blood oxygen levels and, thanks to the built in GPS, it'll map your exact route when you're out running. And when you're not active, it'll even monitor your sleep cycle.

In our Galaxy watch 6 review, we remarked that it "Boasts impressively accurate health-tracking features, especially for heart rate and body composition." We were also impresed by its durability and its scratch-resistant screen. We tested it with the basic strap, but you can switch straps up as you see fit.

This deal is for the basic graphite model; fancier straps will cost you more, but at $140 off, this is a brilliant deal.

Our only gripe is that its battery lasts about a day, so you'll need to charge it regularly. If that is an issue, consider the Garmin Coros Apex 2 with its 17 day battery life, or check out the other options in our best fitness tracker guide.

Key features: Size: 44mm. Weight 28.7g. Super AMOLED screen. Battery life of up to 40 hours (Always On Display off) or Up to 30 hours (Always On Display on). 16GB. Compatible with Android 10 or higher.

Product launched: August 2023.

Price history: This is the lowest that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has ever been, beating out Amazon's previous $100 discount. We'd expect this one to sell out fast, so grab this deal while you can.

Price comparison: Amazon: $189.72 | Walmart: $189.72 | Best Buy: $229.99

Reviews consensus: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is a fantastic device, superb at tracking virtually every aspect of your health. Its Exynos W930 chip and extra RAM help future-proof it and while the battery life could have been longer, it's hard to go wrong at this price.

Live Science: ★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness trackers

✅ Buy it if: You want a sleek, superbly-featured smartwatch to track your fitness journey.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need a long battery life; consider a Garmin or some of the other watches in our best fitness tracker guide.

