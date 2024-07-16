Slip into VR for less with this Meta Quest 3 Prime Day deal

Virtual Reality may not quite have hit the mainstream in the same way traditional video games have, but if it does, it'll have a lot to thank the Meta Quest 3 for.

After the Meta Quest 2 put VR into more homes, the Quest 3 has drastically stepped things up with color passthrough, faster internals, and revised controllers.

Whether it's playing games like Beat Saber or even working in VR, the Quest 3 is a great all-rounder — and you can save on it for Prime Day.

Amazon is offering the Meta Quest 3 128GB version for $429.99, a saving of $70 off of the MSRP.

You can get the Meta Quest 3 128GB on sale right now at Amazon for $429.99

Wondering if it's worth upgrading from the Meta Quest 2? I'd say yes — the displays are much improved, and the color passthrough makes it ideal for working with virtual screens at your desk. I reviewed the Meta Quest 3 for our sister site Space.com and gave it 4.5/5 stars.

In fact, you can hook it up to a PC or Mac to mirror your display in VR, but connecting it to a powerful Windows machine will also open up the Steam VR library, too.

Meta Quest 3 128GB: was $499.99, now $429.99 at Amazon Save $70 on one of the best VR headsets around, and redeem a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 as well.

While it's no longer advertised on the product listing, after purchase you can register a copy of Asgard's Wrath 2, one of the Quest 3's best games, absolutely free.

It's a huge, sprawling RPG with combat and puzzles that make the most out of VR, and it can be yours for absolutely nothing.

Also included are two controllers, but much of the Quest interface can be used via pinching with your hands thanks to impressive hand tracking. It's not quite Apple Vision Pro, but it's still very impressive.

Key features: Huge library of games and apps, completely wireless, controllers included, comes with Asgard's Wrath 2.

Price history: This matches the best price we've seen recently, and when factoring in the inclusion of a free game, it's a very solid deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $429.99 | Walmart: $495 | Best Buy: $429.99

Reviews consensus: An excellent VR headset that comes with everything you need in the box (including a game!), the Meta Quest 3 is easy to use. Capable of mirroring your PC or Mac for work, it also functions as an excellent PC VR headset, too, if your PC is powerful enough.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want to play a ton of games or run apps in VR without wires, and without needing a PC.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking to dip your toes into VR. The Meta Quest 2 can be found at a discount, so it might be worth seeing if you enjoy it before spending more.

