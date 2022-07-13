The top rated NordicTrack T Series Foldable Treadmill is now 30% cheaper at Amazon

Dreaming of your own home gym, but don't have much space? Looking for a cheap and efficient treadmill that you can easily store away? You're in luck – the NordicTrack T Series Foldable Treadmill is now $699.30 this Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab), offering a saving of nearly $300. With this hefty 30% discount applied, now is the best time to snap up this award-winning treadmill and start putting in some miles from the comfort of your home.

Buying a treadmill is a significant investment – and with so many great options available, it may feel really difficult to pick the right one. But we've tested out some of the best treadmills (opens in new tab) available and can heartily recommend any running product from NordicTrack. The company makes durable and innovative machines, which make your indoor-runs feel a bit more exciting.

When it comes to home exercise equipment, it's hard to find a bigger household name than NordicTrack. Known for its commitment to premium quality, NordicTrack has been producing industry-leading treadmills, exercise bikes, ellipticals and rowers for many years now. And its flagship product – the T Series Foldable Treadmill – is one of its best machines.

The NordicTrack T Series Foldable Treadmill has many great perks. First and foremost, it's a fantastic exercise machine for when you're short on storage. Measuring only 77 inches in length and 32 inches in width, it will fit in modestly-sized apartments. And after you finish your workout, you can simply fold it up.

Despite being such a compact machine, the NordicTrack T Series packs in loads of great. It comes with 10% OneTouch incline control and 10 MPH SMART OneTouch speed control, putting you fully in charge of the intensity of your workouts. What's more, NordicTrack T Series comes with an immersive 10-inch interactive HD touchscreen and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership. You can stream on-demand iFIT workouts directly to your equipment and easily track your vital stats.

Lastly, it's a real pleasure to run on the NordicTrack T Series treadmill. It's conveniently cushioned to soften the impact of running on your joints or simulate a real road-running experience with a single turn. And its SMART-Response motor will help you get the most out of your training session.

With $300 off, it's truly a steal.

How does it compare to NordicTrack x22i?

The Live Science team hasn't had the chance to personally try and test the NordicTrack T Series Foldable treadmill. But we've put their x22i model through its paces and we were thoroughly impressed by its smart features, unrivaled range of incline settings and cushioned yet stable running surface.

So how do these two treadmills compare?

The NordicTrack x22i is a solid commercial machine with a powerful motor. It can reach far greater incline, decline and speed ranges that the T Series model. So if you're a seasoned runner or a professional athlete, you may find X22i more suited to your training regimen. The NordicTrack x22i also comes with a much bigger 22” HD touchscreen – if you enjoy on-demand streams, you may find it more immersive and entertaining.

The downsides? It’s a relatively big piece of kit that doesn't fold, so you need quite a lot of free space to accommodate it. Moreover, NordicTrack x22i comes with a hefty price tag. Most prices hover around the $2000 mark and there aren't any Amazon deals available. But if you can look past that, this machine can be a fantastic addition to your home gym.

NordicTrack treadmill deals

