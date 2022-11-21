Save over $2000 on the NordicTrack EXP 14i Smart Treadmill this Black Friday

The chance to snag a state-of-the-art smart treadmill for under $1,000 doesn't come along often, but that’s exactly what this amazing deal from Dick's Sporting Goods offers. A whopping $2200 off the NordicTrack EXP 14i Smart Treadmill (opens in new tab)will have you smashing personal bests in no time.

NodricTrack is known for making some of the best treadmills (opens in new tab) around, with the EXP 14i offering a range of fantastic features, including a 14" HD touchscreen, 0-12 MPH speed control, a 20” x 60” running deck and the ability to go from a 3% decline to a 12% incline.

Whether you're looking to buy your first treadmill, or are expanding a pre-existing home gym, this is one of the best Black Friday treadmill deals we've seen so far. It's definitely worth snapping up at such a great discount, and means you don't have to worry about wet weather or dark evenings in the winter months.

On top of a high quality treadmill, you also get a 30-day iFit family membership trial, worth $39 a month. You can try before you buy using the 30-day free trial to see if it's useful for you. However, we think the plethora of health content and clever features on offer make this a worthwhile investment.

For example, the app allows your trainer to adjust speed and incline remotely during virtual classes. This makes the running experience feel more immersive – plus you don't have to fiddle with the settings buttons while you work out. It was one of our favorite things about the app, when we tested it out.

The opportunity to draw from the experience of the iFit app’s elite coaches and compete against fellow app-users via a live leaderboard is also a great way to stay motivated – especially when compared with the monotonous treadmill trudges of old where you were left to stare at a gym wall for mile after mile.

NordicTrack's ActivePulse give you the option to track your heart rate and automatically adjusts the speed and incline to keep you in your target heart rate zone. The cushioned deck lets you choose between decreased impact or a real road running feel, and an AutoBreeze workout fan makes keeping cool easy.

The ergonomic SpaceSaver folding design and EasyLift Assist features make for convenient vertical storage, meaning you can pack away your treadmill once you're done using it and not have it as a permanent feature of your home if you don't want to.

Create up to five individual profiles that track each workout and provide history, health metrics, exercise preferences, and more.

When is Black Friday? This year's Black Friday event spans across November 25-28, but look out for deals as we update our guides throughout. You can find even more savings as they go live as we will be updating deals throughout the event, which can save you more money on the health and fitness equipment you love the most.