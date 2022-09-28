Mobvoi treadmill deal: Our favorite compact running machine is currently just $270

The Mobvoi treadmill is an impressive little machine; small enough to fit into a compact city flat, it can reach speeds of up to 12km/h and has a strikingly smooth and quiet motor. It was already a budget proposition, retailing at $449.99 — but now Mobvoi has slashed the price of the machine even further to just $269.99 (opens in new tab), which means you can save $170 if you buy it now (opens in new tab).

We tested the model out earlier this year and it quickly earned a place in our round-up of the best treadmills. Despite the fact that it's a budget machine, it doesn't feel fragile and it's easy to operate. In our extensive testing, we've found that a lot of similarly-priced machines feel unstable and have poorly-translated operating instructions — we didn't come across any of these sort of problems when using the Mobvoi Home Treadmill.

Our expert tester also found that the 2.25 hp motor was able to support her on smooth, gentle runs. There was none of the typical 'jerkiness' associated with budget treadmills.

The machine is incredibly compact and adaptable. Push down the riser, and you can use it as an under-desk walking machine. Pull it up, and you have a simple running treadmill. Or fold the whole machine down to keep it in storage.

The budget-friendly machine is at the lowest price we've ever seen, coming in at $170 cheaper than usual. Despite its low cost, the treadmill still packs a punch, allowing you to complete gentle runs or brisk walks from the comfort of your home.

There are some nice little extras thrown into the design on this treadmill too, including some Bluetooth speakers that were surprisingly good quality. There's also a simple phone/ tablet holder that you can use when you want to watch something and a small screen on the base of the machine that displays calories, time and speed.

The maximum speed in walking mode is 4 km/h, and the top speed for running is 12 km/h. This means that it might not suit everyone looking to reach high speeds — you'd have to pay a lot more for a treadmill that's capable of this.

Unlike some pricier models, it's easy to set up: you simply plug in the treadmill and it's ready to go. But do be warned that it's a little heavy, so you'll need some help getting it into position. When set-up, it measures 42 x 49 x 27 inches, but it folds down to just 4.4 x 49 x 27 inches for storage.

Treadmills usually become more popular in winter months, when the weather is less appealing and people want to run indoors — as such, it's a good idea to snap up this deal while it's still available.

At just under $270, this is an absolute steal. The machine is the best budget treadmill that we've tested. It might not have all the bells and whistles of a $1000+ machine, but it will support you for gentle runs and allow you to squeeze in some extra steps during the working day.



