Black Friday 2024 camera deals live: Plus, savings on telescopes, binoculars and stargazing accessories

Refresh

(Image credit: Kimberley Lane) Kimberley Lane logging back on now to run over some more deals on cameras, lenses, binoculars and telescopes. In other news, during the hour she was gone she impulse bought a camera and a lens — the Sony A7R V (which is $2,799 at Walmart and is her favorite camera), and the Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 II GM OSS to go on it, which is also cheapest at Walmart — now $2,315. We'll be checking out some more amazing optics deals and bringing them straight to you here, so sit tight!

(Image credit: Canon) For those of us who like to travel and have little knowledge of digital photography (we often just rely on our smartphones for convenience, don't we), it is not easy to pick a camera. There are plenty of excellent Black Friday deals swirling around online, but not many of these offers cater to the entry-level folk (or, perhaps, we just simply do not understand the specs). There are some exceptions, of course, and one of them is Canon EOS R6 Mark II.

This lovely entry-level camera is now $310 off at Walmart . It can shoot up to 40 FPS and it has accurate animal autofocus, making it fantastic for wildlife photography. Now, that sounds like something we would do. Prepping for your next overseas trip? The Canon EOS R6 Mark II sounds like a great shot to save money this Black Friday.

(Image credit: Future/ Garmin) If Garmin Instinct 2 does not rustle your feathers, the Garmin Forerunner 955 may be more up your street. This sleek sports watch has now been discounted by a round $100 at Best Buy, bringing its price down to just $399.99. Moreover, you can get the same discount on this model at Amazon, and this is where you get even more color options to better match your style. But, why Forerunner 955 specifically, you may ask? This is a type of a Garmin watch you buy if you are serious about your health and fitness. It is like having a pocket-sized personal trainer, but with all the digital frills you can think of. Our health writers are big fans of the Forerunner range, and would recommend these gadgets to anyone who wants to level up their exercise performance and improve their wellbeing. And this discount is simply too good to ignore.

(Image credit: Garmin) Now, time for something completely different. Whether you take jaw-dropping pictures of nature or spend your nights stargazing, you want a watch that is reliable, durable and useful. Garmin is your best pick here: these smartwatches are made to last in the great outdoors, and their fitness-tracking capabilities are among some of the best on the market. And Black Friday, incidentally, is one of the best times to invest in one of these high-tech gadgets.

But which Garmin watch should you choose? That is a tricky question to answer. Our health writers can think of many excellent Black Friday deals. This gem is perhaps best for newcomers to advanced fitness tracking: Garmin Instinct 2 is now 33% off at Best Buy , with more color options available at Walmart and Amazon . It is now just $199.99. We liked Garmin Instinct 2 for its affordable allure, and right now, you can get it even cheaper.

(Image credit: Celestron) If you want to get into telescopes and enjoy a challenge, the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ is a great project to sink your teeth into and give you a crash course on telescopes. Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ: was $349.95 now $246.49 Our staff writer bought one back in the Prime Day sales, and although the instructions leave a fair amount to be desired, anyone who likes to tinker and throw themselves into a project will get on well with this telescope. It gives beautiful views of the Moon, and you can make out Jupiter and its four Galilean moons, plus Jupiter's rings are also visible, but it lacks the power to see anything further afield. If, however, you weren't born with patience and want to get up and running at the drop of a hat, a smart telescope might be more for you, where you can view almost any object in the sky with just a tap of a button. But obviously, you'll need to pay a lot more for that luxury. Still, for anyone on a budget who wants to learn about telescopes and the sky, it's a worthwhile purchase.

(Image credit: Canon) Back on cameras now, and Canon shooters will be thrilled to see that the Canon EOS R5 is now $2,479 at Walmart. We're not surprised that the R5 has been included in both the Black Friday offers and the Prime Day deals last month, with the release of the R5 Mark II in the summer, it's the perfect time to get your hands on the original model (which is still pretty great, in our opinion). In our Canon EOS R5 review, we said it was "effectively a cheat code for capturing photos of animals", making it one of the best cameras for wildlife photography. That said, it'll excel in pretty much any style of photography, including astro, and it's still considered one of the best even 4 years after its release in 2020. The only real downside is its infamous video overheating issues, but if you don't shoot much video, then happy days! If you do, then stick around as we've found some other deals on cameras that don't throw a tantrum about shooting longer videos.

(Image credit: Pococo) Choose your fighter: A scientifically accurate star projector that serves as a wonderful educational tool to learn about the universe, or a Pretty Light for your bedroom. Those are the two main camps when it comes to the best star projectors, and the Pococo Galaxy Projector sits...somewhere in the middle. It comes with two sets of discs, as we mentioned in our Pococo Galaxy Star Projector review, and there are loads of others you can buy separately for bright, detailed and real-looking projections of the constellations, planets, nebulas, moon phases and more. It was one of the quieter projectors we've tested (great for falling asleep), so much so that our reviewer had to physically hold her ear against it in order to actually hear the motor. It's pretty much identical to the Orzorz Galaxy Lite, in everything other than looks — and it's the same price. Pococo Galaxy Projector: was $119.99 now $79.99

(Image credit: Celestron) Telescopes can be very heavy, especially if, like our optics writer, you have the upper body strength of a kitten. This is where a great pair of binoculars have an advantage in being a lot more portable and easier to transport to dark skies to get a decent look at the night sky. Although, you'll obviously not get as good a view as you would with one of the best telescopes, so it's a balancing act. We rated the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 the best pair of binoculars for stargazing, and in our review, again, by our managing editor, we said "For the money, it’s hard to beat their reach and clarity". One of our staff writers has the non-pro version, and their lack of fogproofness has proven to be incredibly annoying, so we'd recommend paying a bit more for the better model. Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80: was $320 now $211

(Image credit: Celestron) Calling all stargazers, you can save $300 on the 'world's most beloved' telescope, the Celestron NexStar 8SE at Amazon. Our managing editor said "It’s not cheap, but what you get for the price is a fantastic night sky observing instrument that won’t let you down." when they reviewed the Celestron NexStar 8SE, and it's proven time and time again to be one of the best telescopes you can buy. Although it's not cheap whichever way you slice it, the advantage of the 8SE is that you can observe closer objects like the moon and planets and deep-sky objects like nebulas and galaxies — in most cheaper telescopes you only tend to get one or the other. Plus, it could be worth investing now so you don't need to upgrade later down the line. Our staff writer, Kimberley Lane, bought a cheaper telescope in the Prime Day sale and is now immediately ready to upgrade after only using it a handful of times. Celestron NexStar 8SE: was $1,599 now $1,299