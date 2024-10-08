Just launched, and already in a Prime Day fitness tracker deal? Has Samsung lost it?

Stop me if you've heard this one before — a huge tech company starts to produce more rugged smartwatches, and slaps a bright orange band on it, too.

No, I'm not talking about the Apple Watch here, Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra, which debuted just a few months ago, is already seeing a price cut ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch for $548.49 right now, a price drop of 16% (over $100).

Better yet, it's the LTE version of one of the best fitness trackers around, so you can take calls and respond to messages while your phone is at home (so long as your carrier has a data plan to take advantage of it).

It's also cheaper than we've seen it at Amazon, making this a big deal for anyone planning an ultra marathon in the next few years.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $548 at Amazon US Save over $100 on this rugged Samsung fitness tracker that features Wear OS for a dense app ecosystem, 2GB or RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, and a huge battery that can run you up to 100 hours. The Quick Button is customizable, too, so you can use it to trigger a certain workout and get going more quickly.

Samsung took some hits from the public when it unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and it's hard not to look at it and see Apple's own Ultra version of its Watch.

Still, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra cuts a more stylish shape in this writer's humble opinion, while smartly borrowing its rival's best features like a customizable 'Action' , sorry, 'Quick Button' which can be used to trigger specific workouts or launch other apps.

Speaking of apps, Wear OS will not only open up a huge number of third-party apps, but it'll run better than ever thanks to Samsung's lightning-fast chip and 2GB of RAM onboard.

Add that to a battery that can last you up to 100 hours and you've got a fantastic smartwatch whether you're running a marathon this week or not.

Key features: 100-hour battery life, Wear OS, AI Energy Score helps you track your physical well-being.

Product launched: July 2024.

Price history: This is the first major discount we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra since it launched earlier this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $548.49 | Walmart: $649 | Best Buy: $599.99

Reviews consensus: It's hardly lightweight, but endurance athletes won't mind. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is accurate, feels premium, and has good battery life. The only real drawback is that if you don't need those 'power user' features, the Galaxy Watch 7 is almost just as good - and far cheaper.

Reviews: Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're an endurance athlete, or want the best of what Samsung has to offer and don't mind a heavier watch.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something lighter, that doesn't sacrifice performance. In that case, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is well worth a look.

