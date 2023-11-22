Save $1,300 on the Bowflex Treadmill 10 with this huge Black Friday treadmill deal

Treadmills are a great way to exercise at home, whether you’re after an intense cardio session or want to boost your step count while working. But the top machines don’t often come cheap. Fortunately, the Bowflex Treadmill 10 is currently down to $1,500 at Amazon for Black Friday.

Like many of the best treadmills, it comes with a built-in fan to keep you cool during intense workouts, has a wide (22 inches) and long (60 inches) tread belt, and an incline range between -5% and +15% for when you want to practice hill walks and runs.

The 1.9HP motor helps the Treadmill 10 reach a maximum speed of 12mph, and if you want to track your heart rate, you can either hold the handles or wear the included Bluetooth arm monitor. When you’re done training, you can fold it away for storage as well.

Bowflex Treadmill 10 | was $2,799 , now $1,499.99 at Amazon Overview: The Bowflex Treadmill 10 reaches a top speed of 12mph, has a three-speed fan to keep you cool, and has a 10-inch display with the JRNY workout app built in. It can fold away for storage, measure your heart rate, and the belt cushioning helps protect your joints.

The SoftDrop folding system helps clear some floor space, but if you’re tight on space, a walking treadmill might be a better option as these are easier to store. But if you can fit it in, the Treadmill 10 has 20 resistance levels to vary your cardio sessions and a 15-year warranty on the frame.

You can free run on the Treadmill 10, but if you’re looking for something more structured, there are plenty of workouts on the JRNY app. You get two month’s access for free, after which you’ll need to join for $11.99/month or $99 annually.

But it is the best option if you’re going to use the equipment regularly as the JRNY app is built into the treadmill’s 10-inch display for quick access. Plus, your membership includes bodyweight workouts, strength sessions, and yoga classes for when you’re away from the machine.

The Black Friday sale is also a great time to invest in other home workout equipment, and you can make the best use of your JRNY membership with some huge discounts on Bowflex weights, like $100 off the SelectTech 1090 dumbbells at Best Buy right now.

Or if you’re after a more versatile weight for adding resistance to bodyweight exercises and high-intensity, metabolism-boosting workouts, you may be more interested in the Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell which has an impressive 40% off in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.