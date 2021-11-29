Save $165 on Garmin Vivoactive Smartwatch this Cyber Monday

Looking for a cutting edge sports-based smartwatch that does more than just track your workouts? With this Cyber Monday Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Watch deal you will save $165, or 47%, at Amazon .

The Vivoactive 4S is a stylish, lightweight and accurate GPS smartwatch that can track your performance in more than 20 sports, including running, yoga and swimming. It can also monitor things like heart rate, oxygen levels, stress, sleep, hydration levels and menstruation cycle to help you stay on top of your health 24/7. The Vivoactive 4S also goes beyond just being a sports watch. It can pair with your smartphone, play music and even make contactless payments, which makes it an extremely useful accessory for everyday use. It is also totally customizable with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from Garmin's Connect IQ store.

If that wasn't enough, you can now get it at almost half price for a limited time this Cyber Monday.

, now $194.99 on Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch: was $349.99 , now $194.99 on Amazon Save $165 on this cutting edge GPS smartwatch which can track your performance in more than 20 sports, play phone-free music, make contactless payments and track a range of health markers, including heart rate, oxygen levels, stress, sleep and hydration.

In addition to accurately tracking your workouts, the Vivoactive 4S can also double up as your own personal trainer with Garmin Coach. You can get easy-to-follow, animated workouts right on your watch screen, as well as real-time coaching while you run to help you smash your personal bests.

The Vivoactive 4S has a long-lasting battery of up to a week in smartphone mode and 5 hours in GPS mode, letting you train for longer without worrying about losing your data.

You can easily download songs to your Vivoactive 4s, including playlists from your Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music accounts (subscriptions may be required). You can also pair the watch with wireless headphones for total phone-free music listening.

While connected to your smartphone, you can receive emails, texts and other notifications right on your watch's high-resolution 40mm screen, which is easy to read on the move. If you have an Android phone, you can even respond to texts.

The Vivoactive 4S also comes with built-in safety features. When paired with your phone, it can send real-time location data to your contacts or emergency services either manually or automatically with incident detection; so if you get into trouble someone will be able to find you.

Right now, you can also save big on the Vivoactive 4, which comes with a larger 45mm display and increased battery life, now on sale for $189.99 on Amazon .

, now $189.99 on Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch: was $349.99 , now $189.99 on Amazon Save $160 on this top-notch Garmin GPS smartwatch, which tracks your energy levels, Pulse Ox, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and more.