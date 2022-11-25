Save $50 on the new Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch with this Black Friday deal

Many premium fitness trackers were released this year, but they hardly ever feature among Black Friday offers. So there's even more reason to take notice of this fantastic deal ⁠— the Garmin Instinct 2 may have just rolled off the press, but you can already get it on a 15% discount at Kohl's (opens in new tab), saving you $50. Since Garmin leads our selection of the best fitness trackers year on year, you can be sure that its newest smartwatch will not disappoint.

But then you may ask yourself, should I buy a Garmin smartwatch? With so many Black Friday fitness tracker deals available, it may be hard to justify splashing out on the newest Garmin model. But the Instinct 2 is packed to the brim with features that every outdoor enthusiast will find extremely useful. No matter the circumstances, temperature, or location, the Garmin Instinct 2 will elevate your exercise performance and navigate your way forward. If you love adrenaline-fuelled activities, you cannot miss this deal. But hurry, this Black Friday discount will not last long.

Not sure if this model is right for you? Check out roundup on the best Garmin deals to find a smartwatch that ticks all your boxes.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct 2 Smartwatch | Was $349.99 , Now $299.99 at Kohl's (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on one of the top fitness trackers released this year. Coming with a built-in 3-axis compass, a barometric altimeter and multiple global navigation satellite systems, the Garmin Instinct 2 is perfect for outdoor adventures. Available in two funky colors: electric lime and graphite.

The Garmin Instinct 2 is one of the best fitness trackers for even the most extreme outdoor activities. This rugged smartwatch is water-rated to 100 meters and thermal and shock resistant with a fiber-reinforced polymer case and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla glass. It is equipped with 3-axis compass, barometric altimeter and global navigation satellite systems like GPS, GLONASS and Galileo. And thanks to its battery life, this Garmin smartwatch can last up to 28 days on a single charge. Whether you are hiking in sub-zero temperatures or diving in tropical waters, your Instinct 2 will always keep up with your active lifestyle.

The Garmin Instinct 2 has a lot to offer to sports enthusiasts. This premium smartwatch comes with built-in sports apps that will guide you through a series of different activities, including running, biking, swimming, and strength training. It also comes with dedicated fishing and hunting activity profiles. And thanks to its all-day health monitoring features, the Garmin Instinct 2 will continuously monitor your vital stats like lung capacity, heart rate and respiration.

What's more, this model is highly compatible with Xero, Astro/Alpha and inReach products to further enhance tracking, navigating and communicating in the wild. With Garmin Instinct 2, you can be sure that you will navigate even in the harshest of conditions. If you are passionate about the big outdoors, you simply cannot miss this deal. But hurry — this fantastic deal will end soon.

