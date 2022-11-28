Cyber Monday fitness tracker deals – must-have discounts from Garmin, Fitbit, Apple and more

This year, some of the best Cyber Monday fitness fitness tracker deals come from big names such as Apple, Fitbit and Garmin. And now that most of the Cyber Monday deals have landed, there are discounts as large as 65% on some of our favorite models.

How does $50 off (opens in new tab) an Apple Watch Series 8 sound? Or do you have your heart set on an ever-popular Garmin Forerunner 735XT? Right now, its price has been cut from $349.99 to $126.21 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, Fitbit fans should take a look at the Charge 5 which has dropped below $100 (opens in new tab) or the half-price Amazon Halo View — an incredible budget option at just $34.99 (opens in new tab).

But why buy one of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) in the first place? Well, a top fitness tracker can help take your health and fitness levels to the next level as many of the best options are jam-packed with clever tech such as sleep tracking capabilities and stress management. Of course, the higher-end fitness trackers boast more functions but they’ll also come with a higher price. Make the most of the deals available at a fraction of the usual cost on Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday Garmin deals

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar Was $719.99 Now $389.99 at Garmin (opens in new tab) Save $330 off the Fenix 6X Pro Solar edition, available now at Garmin - but this huge discounted offer won’t last long so this is your last chance to buy. This is a premium solar-powered multisports watch with GPS, routable maps, music, pace guidance, wrist-based heart rate and more.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Edition Was $799.99 Now $699.99 at Garmin (opens in new tab)

This is a chunky discount on a brilliant, recently-released running watch, which happens to be one of our all-time favorite trackers. With accurate in-built GPS, heart monitoring and on-watch maps, it's the best companion for anyone who likes to run off-trail.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Lily Was $199.99 Now $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 25% off this stylish and competent smartwatch, which offers menstrual and pregnancy tracking as well as sleep monitoring. It also boasts a pulse oximeter so you can check your SpO2 levels while you kip. Its companion app is great, too.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Epix 2 Was $899.99 Now $799.99 at Garmin (opens in new tab)

This is another generous discount on a recently-released model, that packs in all of Garmin excellent top-line features (including accurate GPS and heart rate monitoring) along with a brilliantly clear screen. It's another tracker that sits high-up in our list of favorite running watches.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Was $349.99 Now $196.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is another incredibly low price on Amazon, with the Garmin Forerunner retailing for nearly $160 less than usual. Garmin makes some of the most high-spec, super-durable running watches on the market and this is an all-time fan favorite, with in-depth tracking features that can genuinely help you improve your running times.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Vivoactive 4S | Was $239 Now $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Last chance to buy this very capable GPS smartwatch and fitness tracker with $60 off in the Walmart Cyber Monday sale. It monitors respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration and more, and you can listen to your favorite playlists from Amazon Music, Spotfiy or Deezer, too.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 735XT Was $349.99 Now $126.21 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save an amazing 64% on this Garmin smartwatch that provides advanced tracking features for runners, swimmers and cyclists. It also estimates heart rate from the wrist or with a chest strap heart rate monitor.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6S Was $498.99 Now $389 at Walmart (opens in new tab) The Garmin Fenix 6 (opens in new tab) topped our list of the best running watches for most of last year, only recently bumped out of the top spot by the Garmin Fenix 7 (opens in new tab). But it’s a beautiful watch and this amazing discounted price won’t last long! The Fenix 6S has brilliantly accurate heart rate monitoring and can even calculate your VO2 max. Its downloadable map feature also makes it perfect for off the beaten path adventures.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct 2 Was $349 Now $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Enjoy 29% off the Garmin Instinct 2 at Amazon. This GPS smartwatch is swim-proof to 100m and has a 28 day battery life. Track your adventures with the inbuilt compass and barometric altimeter, and enjoy all day health monitoring features that track sleep, respiration, heart rate, Pulse Ox and more.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Enduro Was $549 Now $339 at Garmin (opens in new tab) Save $210 off the Garmin Enduro, a seriously good multisport watch with a ton of features, an impressive battery life (up to 80 hours of continuous GPS usage!) and a large, crisp screen. It’s lacking onboard maps but don’t let that put you off this awesome Cyber Monday deal.

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 Was $149.95 Now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This fitness tracker has been slashed by 33% ($50) for Cyber Monday. The Charge 5 offers a fully featured health metrics dashboard and GPD along with a battery life of 7 days. It comes in a choice of three colours and with a range of customizable bands for added style.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 Was $99.95 Now $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

This one of our favorite models from the Fitbit brand, and at under $50 (51% off) it's one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen it. You can consider this a truly budget-price tracker, but it still packs in Fitbit’s excellent sleep-tracking tech, heart-rate monitoring and on-wrist notifications.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3 Was $99.95 Now $69.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Enjoy 36% off with this Cyber Monday deal for the Fitbit Inspire 3 at Amazon. With its color touchscreen display and its lightweight design, the budget-friendly Inspire 3 can track heart rate variability, changes in skin temperature and sleep alongside all the usual metrics you’d expect (steps, heart rate, calories).

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4 Was $229.95 Now $149.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

There’s a hefty 35% discount on the newest version of the Versa, saving you $80. It features GPS, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and more, along with the classic display screen of previous models.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3 Was $229.95 Now $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With inbuilt GPS, a huge range of fitness stats to track and a great battery life, the Versa 3 is a compelling and budget-friendly Apple Watch alternative. Store and play music and podcasts, use Amazon Alexa to check the weather or control smart home appliances from your wrist.



(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense Was $299.95 Now $188.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Fitbit Sense tops our list of the best Fitbits (opens in new tab) available right now. It’s stylish, with a large, easy-to-read display, and it offers a ‘stress sensing’ EDA feature, which is something completely unique to Fitbit. On top of that, it has a respectable six-day battery and all of the other standard health tracking features available.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2 Was $299.95 Now $199.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Enjoy 33% off the Fitbit Sense 2, this smartwatch is designed to help you sleep better, stress less and live healthier. It has advanced health tracking, with a special focus on wellbeing and mindfulness. It also comes with six months of Fitbit Premium.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Luxe Was $148.95 Now $78.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save $70 off the Fitbit Luxe before it goes out of stock at Walmart. This smart and sleek tracker is one of the best Fitbits out there, and has stress management tools, call, text and app notifications, all day heart rate monitoring and a six month Fitbit Premium trial.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Ace 3 Was $79.95 Now $49.95 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Get $30 off this tracker aimed at 6+ year olds, which has activity and sleep tracking, motivating clock faces, fun competitions and an eight day battery life. Kids get rewarded with virtual badges when they reach their goals. Equipped with parental control.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 Was $499 Now $449 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Our favorite fitness tracker overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 has received a 13% discount in the Cyber Monday sale. It boasts excellent accuracy for health tracking and sports monitoring making it a great choice for all levels of fitness fanatics. This latest model comes with temperature monitoring and crash detection, too.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 Was $619 Now $554.98 at Walmart (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch Series 7 has unbeatable accuracy when it comes to heart beat tracking. It's also packed with useful apps, unlike some other trackers. While we have seen it fall to below $330 before, this is still a great deal — and it might be the best one we get before the end of Cyber Monday. Although, this discounted model is actually more expensive than its recently released successor, the Series 8.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE Was $279 Now $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Get $130 off the Apple Watch SE. It includes all the essentials you need to monitor your fitness, including GPS, sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring. It's also water resistant up to 50 meters, so you can wear it for water adventures, too.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 6 Was $649 Now $449 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save $200 off the Apple Watch 6, the perfect gift for the fitness fan in your life. With advanced health features such as blood oxygen and sleep tracking, this model comes with cellular service so you can leave the house without your phone or wallet, as it also has Apple Pay. It also has an inbuilt compass in case you get lost on a run. Note, you need an iPhone 6 or newer model to sync with the watch.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 3 Was $229 Now $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Get $130 off the Apple Watch 3. It’s one of the most affordable Apple Watches, and has all the features you need to monitor health and fitness, as well as heart rate tracking, you can receive texts and calls and listen to your favorite music, podcasts and audiobooks on the go.

Other fitness tracker deals

(opens in new tab) Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch | Was $59.99 | Now $44.99 (opens in new tab) Save 25% off this wearable, which offers extensive auto sleep and fitness tracking as well as heart rate reports and oxygen level monitoring. Throw in an attractive, easy-to-read display and it's a great all-rounder. It's a bit bulky but still an absolute bargain at this low price.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch Was $119.99 Now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Enjoy a 25% discount off the Amazfit GTS 4 - a lightweight and compact fitness wearable that features a sharp AMOLED display, built-in Alexa support, sleep and SPO2 tracking and 5ATM water resistance.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit GTR 3 Was $179.99 Now $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There’s 28% off the GTR 3 for Cyber Monday and with 150 sports modes, GPS, an impressive 21 day battery life and a big AMOLED screen this is the perfect gift for the fitness fan in your life. Plus, you can test four health metrics in just one tap - heart rate, SPO2, stress and respiration.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Was $99.99 Now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There’s 30% off the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, which has an always-on 1.55” AMOLED screen, a ton of health and fitness tracking sensors and inbuilt Amazon Alexa control. It can log almost 70 different types of exercise, and gives real-time notifications about calls, texts and apps.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Halo View Was $79.99 Now $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Amazon’s own-brand fitness tracker is a neat little budget band that packs in heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and sleep observations too. It’s a discreet, slim-line thing that most people will be able to throw on and forget about; perfect if you’re trying to track your basic health metrics.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Pro | Was $599.98 | Now $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is now 11% cheaper on Amazon, saving you a cool $50.99. This smartwatch will track your workouts and monitor all your vital stats, including your heart rate, sleep habits and body composition.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | Was $399.99 | Now $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're after a fitness tracker that combines functionality and stylish design, then the 4 Classic model from Samsung should land on your radar. Now with a fantastic 25% discount on Amazon, saving you $100.

(opens in new tab) SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 Was $279.99 Now $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 18% off the Galaxy Watch 5 at Amazon, and enjoy advanced sleep coaching, body composition analysis and auto-workout tracking. With enhanced GPS and voice navigation from your wrist, this is an impressive smartwatch - apart from the one-day battery life, but nothing an overnight charge can’t solve.

We'll be updating this guide throughout Cyber Monday with the best deals on smartwatches as they come up. You can also keep up with more discounts and Cyber Monday deals across fitness, home health and home tech at Live Science.