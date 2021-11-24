Black Friday Garmin deals: Save up to $250 on these smartwatches

Garmin made its name by making premium smartwatches that deliver on design, durability and performance. And with these Black Friday Garmin deals, you can snap up a bargain and accurately track your outdoor fitness and adventures every time you step foot out of the front door.

First up, if budget is no object, then don’t miss this incredible deal on the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar at Best Buy - it has $250 off and is now retailing at $699.99. You can track almost any sport with this heavy-duty sports watch, from parachuting and snowboarding to kayaking and bouldering.

There are also amazing Black Friday discounts and sales on cheaper Garmin smartwatches, from the runner’s favorite Garmin Fenix 6 at GameStop equipped with PacePro to help you improve your running performance to the Garmin Instinct Solar which now has $150 off at Best Buy and is available for $249.99. This tough and practical all-purpose watch has superb battery life thanks to solar charging, as well as a new blood oxygen sensor.

This is our round-up of the best Garmin deals out there so far this Black Friday, so read on to find out more about why you want to snap up a great Black Friday Garmin smartwatch deal today, as well as see all the up to date prices.

, now $699.99 at Best Buy Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar: Was $949.99 , now $699.99 at Best Buy Get a whopping $250 off this Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar, which harnesses the power of the sun to supercharge your workouts and monitor your daily fitness. This watch also packs a massive number of satellite tracking options beyond GPS with impressive accuracy.

, now $349.99 at GameStop Garmin Fenix 6: Was $549.99 , now $349.99 at GameStop Save $200 on this Garmin Fenix 6, a multi-sport smartwatch with exceptional adventure tracking and superb GPS mapping for anything from triathlons to skiing.

, now $549.99 at Crutchfield Garmin Fenix 6S Sapphire: Was $749.99 , now $549.99 at Crutchfield Enjoy $200 off this sleek and stylish Garmin Fenix 6S Sapphire, which has a ton of sports options to choose from plus pre-loaded workouts with guided animations for things like HIIT and yoga.

, now $249.99 at Best Buy Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged GPS Smartwatch: Was $399.99 , now $249.99 at Best Buy Save $150 off this Garmin Instinct Solar – a tough and practical multi-sports watch with superb battery life thanks to its Power Glass solar charging lens. It comes with a new blood oxygen sensor and customizable power modes, and you can get notifications straight from your phone to the watch.

, now $179.99 at GameStop Garmin Venu Sq Music Smartwatch: Was $249.99 , now $179.99 at GameStop Get $70 off this all-purpose smartwatch with a color screen. It’s a cheaper alternative to the Garmin Venu, but with a lot of the same fitness tracker and smartwatch features including GPS.

From solar power, to music storage, to multisport tracking—these Garmin watches have it all. They can help to monitor heart rate, sleep, steps, activities and sports, and with these Black Friday Garmin deals now live, you can snap up a watch from a premium brand that really delivers for less.

So, which Garmin smartwatch is right for you? If you’re serious about fitness and your budget can stretch to it, then read our Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar review to find out why this watch is a real game-changer – with a water-resistant design, incredible battery life and premium features, it really has everything you could need.

For more of a mid-range Garmin watch, then the Garmin Instinct Solar comes in at under $300. Tough, practical and with solar charging, it’s got a blood oxygen sensor and a ton of customizable power modes. It also looks super stylish and has excellent GPS and heart rate tracking for more efficient workouts and fat burning.

For those new to exercise, the Garmin Venu Sq Music is an entry-level sport watch great for those just starting out. It’s a cheaper option than the Garmin Venu, but has a lot of the same fitness tracker and smartwatch features, from GPS and heart rate monitor to pulse ox sensor. We love the in-built music player and it’s a solid sports tracker for a wide range of workouts including open water swimming.

If you're aiming to secure one of these Black Friday Garmin deals, then be sure to act fast, as discounts at this price are likely to sell quickly. For more discounts from high-quality names, check out our guide to Peloton discount codes and Asics on sale.

, now $699.99 at Best Buy Today's best Garmin deal Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar: Was $949.99 , now $699.99 at Best Buy Get a whopping $250 off this Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar, which harnesses the power of the sun to supercharge your workouts and monitor your daily fitness. This watch also packs a massive number of satellite tracking options beyond GPS with impressive accuracy.

If you’re still not sure if a Garmin deal is the right fit for you this Black Friday, why not check out our best Fitbit prices page for more options, as well as our guide to the best running headphones.