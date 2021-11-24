Black Friday FitTrack deals: the best discounts on these smart scales

The best Black Friday FitTrack deals can help you stay on track with your goals and save you money all at the same time.

So, what exactly does a smart scale such as FitTrack do? It’s basically an electronic device that can measure your overall weight, body composition, body fat percentage, muscle and bone mass and beyond. These scales connect to your phone via an app so you can keep an eye on your health metrics and make lifestyle tweaks to get fitter and stronger.

There are some amazing discounts on FitTrack scales to be found and these BMI scales and body fat analyzers are worth snapping up when you see them. Here are some of the best Black Friday FitTrack scale deals you can buy right now.

Black Friday FitTrack deals

, now $88 at FitTrack Beebo Maternity Smart Scale - Was $189 , now $88 at FitTrack

Get 64% off this smart scale with pregnancy mode, which can track your baby’s growth as well as 17 other metrics.

, now $85 at FitTrack FitTrack Dara Smart Body BMI Scale - Was $200 , now $85 at FitTrack

Save 66% on this FitTrack Dara Smart Body BMI Scale. It measures 17 body vitals to help you stay on track with your health and weight goals.

FitTrack Dara Scale – Buy one, get one 50% off at FitTrack FitTrack Dara Scale – Buy one, get one 50% off at FitTrack

Get two of the FitTrack Dara smart scales for just $134.95 – down from the original price of $400! These scales feature the ability to perform 17 health measurements and to track and trend your body vitals over time.

Why do you need a Black Friday Fittrack deal?

Weighing yourself regularly on a standard bathroom scale is all very well, but if you want a more complete picture of your health and fitness, then the FitTrack smart scale is the tech gadget you never knew you needed in your home. Whether you've recently invested in a treadmill deal, rowing machine deal, exercise bike deal or a different set of workout kit, being able to measure your progress is a great way to motivate yourself with your exercise regime.

If you’re trying to lose or gain weight, or you just want a better understanding of your health, the best Black Friday FitTrack scale deals will give you detailed body metrics to reach your goals – and help you stick to them. The FitTrack scales work by sending a very low level electrical current from the four inbuilt metal electrodes through your body. For that reason the scales shouldn’t be used if you have a pacemaker or osteoporosis.

This electrical signal moves quickly through tissues that contain a large amount of fluids and electrolytes, such as muscle and blood, and then it moves more slowly when it faces resistance (known as impedance), which is when it passes through fat. The scales measure the impedance to work out body fat, and your results are revealed and stored on the FitTrack app, where you can monitor your metrics over time.

FitTrack models on sale

FitTrack Dara Smart Body BMI Scale deals

(Image credit: Walmart)

FitTrack Dara Smart Body BMI Scale Best smart scale for families Dimensions: : 10.23” x 10.23” | Body composition: : 17 metrics | Bluetooth: : Yes | Wifi: : No | Max users: : 8 | Batteries: 4 x AAA batteries (not included) Accurate readings Recommended by physicians Battery operated Too small for people with size 9+ feet

The FitTrack Dara Smart Body BMI Scale is easy to use and set up and can accommodate up to eight different users, making it a solid choice for families who want to track their body composition, muscle mass and bone density. It has 17 metrics in total and pairs with the free FitTrack Pro app (on Android and iOS) to sync with Google Fit, Apple Health and Fitbit.

If you’re trying to lose weight, this scale can calculate your basal metabolic rate (BMR), which is the amount of energy the body uses at rest. You can use this to find out your total daily energy expenditure (TDEE), which is the number of calories you burn each day while active and at rest. If you consume fewer calories than your TDEE, then you’ll be in a calorie deficit, which can lead to fat loss.

The FitTrack Dara scale is compact and travel-friendly but beware: if you have size nine or larger feet, then you might find that they hang off the end. There are a couple of unfortunate downsides to this scale, which includes the fact that it’s battery operated and the batteries aren’t included. In addition, the app doesn’t give much detail about what each metric means, or what to do with that information to make positive changes.

Beebo Maternity Smart Scale deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Black Friday Beebo Maternity Smart Scale Best smart scale for moms and moms-to-be Dimensions: : 12” x 10” x 1” | Body composition: : 17 metrics | Bluetooth: : Yes | Wifi: : No | Max users: : 8 | Batteries: 4 AAA batteries (not included) Dedicated pregnancy mode Good detail on body composition metrics App not very intuitive Big feet hang over sides

Like the FitTrack Dara, the FitTrack Beebo Maternity Smart Scale measures 17 body composition metrics and pairs with the free FitTrack MyHealth app via Bluetooth. You can set up eight different profiles and the scale features a modern, oval design that’s minimal and lightweight.

It comes with four modes – pregnancy, infant, athlete and general. The dedicated pregnancy mode is a useful feature to help moms-to-be gain an insight into their prenatal health and stay on top of their water intake and protein rate. This is a great way to track any significant bodily changes during the months of pregnancy.

Plus, once the baby is born, new moms can use the ‘weigh infant function’ and set up their individual profile to keep track of their weight from home, in between pediatrician appointments.

Black Friday FitTrack Tempo Infrared Thermometer deals

(Image credit: FitTrack)

FitTrack Tempo Infrared Thermometer Best thermometer for parents Thermometer: Non-contact digital | Backlight: LED | Laser: Infrared | FDA approved: Industry standard | Temperatures: Measures in C and F | Batteries: 2 AAA batteries (not included)

Anyone with children will know that a home thermometer is a godsend, and that’s where the FitTrack Tempo Infrared Thermometer comes into its own. Thanks to the infrared laser, it’s non-contact, which makes it more sanitary and also easier to take the temperature of a wriggling child. Being contact-free also means that you can even take your baby’s temperature while they are sleeping.

The FitTrack Tempo measures the temporal artery, clinically considered the ideal place to detect temperature changes as the blood that circulates there comes from the core of the body.

Body temperature is an often-overlooked metric, but it can give important insight into health and wellbeing. Temperature monitoring is also important for moms-to-be and it can give insights when it comes to training, nutrition during training and even recovery. We also like that you can use the FitTrack Thermo Thermometer to measure the temperature of drinks, food, bath water and even an entire room. If you’re looking for a digital thermometer, this Black Friday FitTrack Thermo Thermometer is a great investment.

FitTrack Atria 2.0 Smartwatch deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

Black Friday FitTrack Atria 2.0 Smartwatch Best smartwatch for people on a budget Dimensions: : 4.7” x 4.7” x 3” | Wireless : Bluetooth | 8 exercise modes: | Water-resistant: | Backlit LCD touchscreen display: | 6+ day battery life: | Batteries: Lithium Polymer batteries (included) Amazing battery life Affordable Basic functions Not enough sports tracking modes

The FitTrack Atria 2.0 smartwatch tracks sleep, heart rate, breathing and syncs with all the notifications from your iOS or Android phone. It comes with 8 exercise modes and an impressive six–plus day battery life.

Like the Apple Watch, it comes with goal rings and can measure stress levels, heart rate and blood oxygen. It also has an infrared sensor to track changes in body temperature, which can help predict illness ahead of time.

This watch also comes with guided programs to help you meet your weight loss, weight gain and sleep goals. It’s not as well designed as an Apple Watch, nor does it have the functionality for anything too complex, but it’s a good starter smartwatch for anyone getting into fitness.