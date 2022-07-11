Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker deals: Record low prices from Garmin, Fitbit and more

Amazon Prime Day always brings a slew of fitness tracker deals and this year’s no different. There are some huge discounts available from the likes of Garmin, Fitbit and Suunto, which is good news if you’re looking for a wearable that can help you track your steps and get a basic reading of your heart rate.

It can be a little difficult to navigate the sales though, given the number of discounted items available. Luckily for you, we’ve spent some time looking over all the available options and have narrowed the list down.

But if you’re specifically looking to scoop up one of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) in the sales, these are the ones you should be looking at.

Some of the below models are currently at their lowest-ever prices – but move fast if you want to take advantage of the prices, as they're likely to only stick around for a day or so.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | Was $349 Now $223.00

This is a classic – and much loved – runner’s watch from Garmin, that currently has a whopping 36% off its standard price. Popular for its accurate GPS and heart rate monitor, this is a superb choice if you’re serious about tracking your runs. This is its lowest ever price, so snap it up while there’s still stock available.

Fitbit Charge 5 | Was $149.95 Now $104.49 on Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best fitbits (opens in new tab) that we've tested – and it's now at its lowest-ever price. The recently-released tracker has had $45 sliced off its usual cost. It's a lightweight model, but still capable of tracking your sleep and monitoring your heart rate.

SUUNTO 9 Peak | Was $569 Now $455

The brilliant SUUNTO 9 peak is currently at its cheapest-ever price on Amazon, with a cool $114 (20%) discount applied. An aesthetically pleasing, lightweight model, it packs in plenty of features including various sports-tracking and route navigation.

Amazfit Band 5 | Was $39.99 Now $29.88

If you’re looking for a very basic tracker, you can’t go wrong with Amazon’s own-brand Amazfit Band 5. Currently reduced by $10, it offers blood oxygen measurements, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, on top of its basic step count functionality. It’s even water resistant to 50 metres, so you can take it swimming.

Fitbit Sense | Was$299.95 Now $170.99

There's a huge discount of nearly $30 applied to this watch, which is the top-end model from Fitbit. Another model that's currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon, it's capable of performing EDA scans to monitor stress and assessing your heart for atrial fibrillation.

Garmin Venu 2 | Was $399 Now $347.99

Discounted by just over $50 (13%) this is an excellent mid-range option from Garmin, offering a mix of smartwatch features and clever fitness tracking tools. It’s less bulky than other trackers, too, making it great for sleep and vigorous workouts.

Galaxy Watch 4 44mm| Was $279.99 Now $229.99

Reduced by $50, the 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 4 is a steal at just under $230. It’s a nice looking bit of kit that’s capable of running an ECG and boasts advanced sleep tracking. It’s best suited to Samsung phone owners, as it has limited compatibility with other brands (and can’t work with iPhones whatsoever.)