Save $50 on Fitbit Versa 3 with Cyber Monday smartwatch deal

If you're looking to up your fitness game with a watch that includes built-in GPS, Alexa capability, high-level analytics and a strong battery life, right now is a great time to grab a Fitbit with those features for $50 off. This Cyber Monday Fitbit deal gives you great savings on the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch, selling for just $179.95 at Amazon.

This is a strong deal on a watch that is excellent at collecting data about your health and fitness, analyzing it in logical ways, and delivering that data back to you in the form of actionable insights. The watch offers an updated sensor for 24/7 heart rate tracking. This tracker is, in turn, used for the sleep tracking, which can monitor sleep stages (such as whether or not you are in REM sleep). All of these data points are fed into a Premium feature called the Daily Readiness Score, which advises whether you should go all-out on your workout or take it easier for recovery that day.

Fitbit Versa 3 smart watch: $229.95 $179.95 at Amazon The Versa 3 gives you six days of battery life, built-in GPS, and advanced analytics to track your activity levels, heart rate zones, sleep and blood oxygen levels. It also has integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, and can be paired with Pandora and Deezer for listening to music phone-free during your workouts.



The Fitbit Versa 3 also uses these metrics to let you know whether you're hitting your Active Zone Minutes, which are personalized based on your age and fitness level. The watch also has haptic feedback features to help you stay motivated — for instance, it buzzes when you increase the level of intensity during a workout.

The other top features of this watch are the long battery life and built-in GPS. The device can stay charged for an average of 6 days or more, which is an improvement over other Fitbit models. This model also boasts a quick-charging feature that lets you get a day of battery life with just 12 minutes of charging. Whether you're walking, running or cycling, the built-in GPS means that you don't have to bring along your phone if you want detailed analytics about your route and performance.

This Fitbit can also monitor your blood oxygen levels, which is a feature usually only seen on higher-end smartwatch models. This is important as it may give you important information about your health in advance through the device's constant monitoring.

If you use Alexa or Google Assistant, you can speak to the Versa 3 to set alarms, control smart home devices, or get quick news updates. If you have a Pandora or Deezer subscription, you can listen to your favorite playlists from those services on Bluetooth headphones through the Fitbit Versa 3.

