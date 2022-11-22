The Echelon Connect EX3 is the best Peloton alternative we've tested — and it's $100 cheaper for Black Friday

One of our favorite exercise bikes, the Echelon Connect EX3 (opens in new tab), is currently reduced by $100 (opens in new tab) for Black Friday weekend. We rated it 4 out of 5 stars when we tested it, and particularly loved that it offers a budget-friendly alternative to the Peloton bike.

The Echelon EX3 Connect is particularly good because it comes with access to a great range of classes and allows up to five people to use the accompanying app, making it a great addition for a family home gym. Adjustable features let you adapt the EX3 to your body while technology and a strong frame offer the workouts and durability you need to achieve your fitness goals.

If you're in the market for one of the best exercise bikes (opens in new tab) and are weighing up the Peloton vs Echelon (opens in new tab), price might be a determining factor for you.

Whereas the Peloton will set you back around $2195 (including a $600 Black Friday discount) (opens in new tab), the Echelon Connect EX3 is currently $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab). You can also get the bike in white for a further reduction — down to $575.00 (opens in new tab). We found both the Peloton and Echelon offer immersive fitness experience with enough classes and instructors to keep you from getting bored. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, then Echelon won’t disappoint.

(opens in new tab) Echelon Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Bike EX3 | Was $799.99 , Now $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This fantastic exercise bike is reduced by $100 on Amazon — a reduction of 13%. Thirty two levels of silent magnetic resistance let you vary your workout intensity and there is a handlebar mounted 180-degree rotating console that lets you incorporate off-bike exercises into your routine. The 6” lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position to work for you too.

The Echelon Connect EX3 has a durable powder-coated steel frame construction with back-mounted 28.6 lb flywheel, which delivers a smooth and stable ride that's great for beginners. It also has fully adjustable handlebars, a competition padded seat and dual-compatible pedals. It’s a compact bike, so is well suited to people with limited space, and we found it fairly easy to move around thanks to the transport wheels.

This Black Friday deal comes with a free trial for the Echelon app, which has a ton of live and on-demand classes available. For $39.99 a month you can access over 3000 live or on-demand classes. The membership allows up to five users, so your friends and family can enjoy the Echelon experience together. You’ll need your own tablet, smartphone or smart TV to stream these.

The EX3 is fully integrated and connects via Bluetooth to your smart device, meaning you can track your progress in real-time. You can also connect the bike to Facebook to share your workout with friends, or compete against each other.

