Get active with 40% off this early Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Versa 2

Smash your health and fitness goals with ease with this excellent early Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Versa 2 from Walmart, which now has 40% off. You can get ahead of the rush of the sales period with this discount, and secure it for just $118.99, compared with its original retail price of $199.95.

The Versa 2 is one of Fitbit’s best-selling fitness watches and for good reason. It has a lightweight design, week-long battery life, bright screen (easy to see outside) and great fitness and sleep tracking features.

This Black Friday Fitbit Versa 2 deal at Walmart includes the watch in a choice of three colors: black/carbon, petal/copper rose or stone/mist grey. It doesn’t come with GPS, but that’s our only complaint about this affordable and accessible fitness tracker.

We know this won’t be the only Black Friday Fitbit Versa 2 deal available, but it’s a good discount you can bag early. For more discounts on fitness trackers like this one, keep checking our guide to the best Fitbit prices. We’re aware that there may be some global supply shortages because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, so if you feel that this Fitbit Versa 2 deal is a good fit for you then make sure to snap it up to avoid disappointment.

, now $118.99 at Walmart Fitbit Versa 2: Was $199.95 , now $118.99 at Walmart

Get 40% off this Fitbit Versa 2, a competent fitness watch that offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, excellent sleep tracking, and impressive battery life.

This Fitbit Versa 2 deal at Walmart is not only great value; you’re getting a whole heap of features that are designed to boost your physical and mental health. The watch itself looks fantastic with a square face and gently rounded edges. It ties in nicely with the superb Fitbit app, and also now has notifications as standard.

The Fitbit Versa 2 has a new OLED screen, which means vibrant and brighter colors, even outside, and an ‘always on’ display so you don’t have to keep moving your wrist to see the time or your steps.

It has an even more impressive battery life – five days compared with the four of its predecessor. The Fitbit Versa 2 also comes with an inbuilt mic so you can issue voice commands to Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa. She can’t reply back, however, so the answer to your question will be written on the screen.

We love how comfortable the smartwatch is, with interchangeable straps to suit your mood. The main drawback of this great value Fitbit Versa 2 deal is that it doesn’t come with GPS, so you’ll need to take your phone out with you. The Fitbit Versa 2 usually retails for $200 so this Walmart Black Friday deal is a great price - one to snap up if you’re on the hunt for a way to liven up your workouts.

Be sure to check out Live Science's Black Friday Peloton deals and Black Friday rowing machines deals for more ways to get active at home.