Save a whopping $250 on one of the best Garmin watches with this anti-Prime Day deal

Browsing the Prime Day sale to get the best deal on a Garmin watch? You may want to ditch Amazon on this one. Our all-time favorite Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar is now 28% off at Best Buy, saving you around $250.

It is the cheapest we have ever seen it. True, true, Amazon is offering the same discount on this model right now. However, if you're not a fan of Amazon then this Best Buy anti-Prime Day deal is for you.

The Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar is a premium smartwatch and is easily one of the best fitness trackers of all time. Big, bold and beautiful, this model is a slightly larger version of our favorite Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, one of the very few smartwatches to receive a 4.5/5 rating from our expert reviewers.

This rugged multisport GPS watch thoroughly impressed us with its tracking performance, durable design, precise navigation sensors and a sheer array of features that can help you step up your fitness endeavors. Simply put, it is a real beast designed for serious athletes and seasoned outdoor explorers — and its regular price fully reflects that. But with this Best Buy deal, you can get this beauty for $250 cheaper for the first time ever.

Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar: Was $899.99, now $649.99 at Best Buy Save $250 on this premium Garmin watch at Best Buy. Solar-powered and built like a tank, the fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar offers some of the best navigation tools on the market, long-lasting battery life and a multitude of advanced fitness tracking features, making it a perfect choice for serious outdoor adventurers.

The Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar is not just a fabulous outdoor watch — fitness fanatics will love it, too. This model is jam-packed with features designed to help you boost your exercise performance. It offers continuous monitoring of heart rate, respiration, stress and sleep, and it will give you great tips on how to improve your post-exercise recovery. The Garmin fēnix 7X Sapphire Solar will also pull its weight outside of the gym. This model comes with plenty of connected features, including smart notifications, music storage and Garmin Pay contactless payments. It truly is a one-stop shop for all your needs.

Key features: scratch-resistant Power Sapphire lens, always-on 1.4-inch display, battery life of up to 37 days with solar charging, multi-GNSS satellite systems and preloaded TopoActive maps.

Product launched: January 2022.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on this Garmin model was $699.99, and for the better part of this year, the price fluctuated between $850 and $900. Today's offer from Best Buy brings the price down to $649.99, which is the lowest price we have ever seen.

Price comparison: Amazon: $649.99 | Garmin: $899.99 | Walmart: $899.99

Reviews consensus: Online reviews are in total agreement — this smartwatch is one of the best fitness trackers money can buy. It is sleek, durable and easy to use, and it offers unbeatable tracking performance and plenty of useful features. There is one caveat, though. The Garmin fēnix 7 Sapphire Solar is a beast of a watch, both is size and in weight, making it somewhat uncomfortable to wear to bed.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★½ | Cycling Weekly: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best fitness trackers, Best running watches, Best Garmin watches

✅ Buy it if: You want a reliable outdoor watch with a long-lasting battery life, highly accurate fitness tracking and precise navigation tools.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something light and discreet, or a slender watch that will help you monitor your sleeping habits without discomfort.

