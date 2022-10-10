Save $32 on this Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush this Amazon Prime Day

Considering switching to an electric toothbrush, but not sure which one is worth investing in? With Prime Day fast-approaching, you can now get your hands on a premium product for a fraction of the cost; the Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush is currently discounted by 15% on Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you $32. And with more than 14k reviews and an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on the online retailer, you can be sure the Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries is one of the most popular models on the market.

Now, you might be wondering: "Why spend extra on a fancy gadget when my current toothbrush does a decent job?" In many ways, electric toothbrushes are better than manual toothbrushes (opens in new tab). First and foremost, they are superior at removing plaque and keeping your teeth and gums as healthy as possible. Secondly, they come with a range of handy functions, like a timer that ensures you're brushing for long enough to get the best results. And, lastly, the best electric toothbrushes (like this Oral-B offering) are equipped with AI that gives you real-time feedback on the quality of your clean.

But what makes the Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush a great choice? With up to 800 brush movements per second, six different cleaning modes and real-time feedback from the Oral-B app, its cleaning abilities are close to none. It's made out of durable materials, and comes with a powerful battery that can last up to 14 days. What's more, it's perfect for those with sensitive gums.

But, if you're still unsure whether this is the right toothbrush for you, check out our guide to the best electric toothbrushes (opens in new tab) to find a product that ticks all your boxes.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush | Was $219.99 | Now $187.21 on Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 15% on the Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush this Amazon Prime Day. With up to 800 brush movements per second, six different cleaning modes and real-time feedback from the Oral-B app, this toothbrush will leave you with a fresh-feeling smile.

The Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries comes with multiple brush heads to ensure the best cleaning experience possible. In the packaging you'll find 2 CrossAction brush heads, which Oral-B proudly describes as their most advanced so far. Equipped with precision angled bristles and a rotating top, you can be sure they will leave give your teeth a comprehensive clean. This electric toothbrush also comes with a ProWhite brush head designed to brighten and white your smile, a FlossAction brush head for sweeping away plaque, and a Sensitive Clean brush head to help with sensitive teeth. And if you have specific oral health needs – like cleaning around orthodontics – the Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries is compatible with every other brush head made by the brand.

Moreover, the 7000 SmartSeries model takes the guesswork out of your dental hygiene efforts by guiding you through a thorough cleaning routine. Simply download the Oral-B app on your smartphone and connect with Bluetooth to get real-time feedback on your brushing habits. The Triple Pressure Sensor alerts you when you brush too hard or do not apply enough pressure, and the app will monitor your brushing habits over time with intuitive graphs and charts, storing up to six months of your personal data. And while you are working on your smile, you can even entertain yourself with news and weather reports - we'd like to see your manual toothbrush match that!

Check out Live Science's Amazon Prime Early Access deal hub (opens in new tab) for more amazing offers on health and fitness products. Interested in electric toothbrushes, but looking for a different model? Our guide to the best electric toothbrushes will help you pick the best product for your needs and preferences.