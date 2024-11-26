Huge 33% off the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector at Amazon

If you're looking for a small and stylish star projector that serves as both a relaxing light and displays projections of the moon, stars and nebulas, the Pococo Galaxy Projector is just the ticket, and it's now at its lowest-ever price at Amazon for Black Friday.

Get the Pococo Galaxy Projector for $79.99 right now at Amazon.

With high-quality projections and super easy-to-use functionality, it's an amazing projector to get a closer look at celestial objects. It comes with 2 disc sets — 'Diamond Stars' and 'Westerlund2', and there's a whole array of other disc sets available (many of which are also currently on offer), including the 12 zodiac constellations, nebulas, planets, the moon phases, stars, black holes, meteors and aurora projections.

We loved its simplistic and discrete design during our Pococo Galaxy Projector review, where we awarded it 4/5 stars. Plus, it's rechargeable, meaning you can set it up wherever you like and aren't limited to being near an outlet. It was a joy to use and we think it's one of the best star projectors on the market for the price.

Image 1 of 6 It comes with two disc sets with many others available to purchase. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

It has a very simple three-button operation — with one to turn it on and off, one to operate the sleep timer and one to rotate the projections. There's no remote or app connectivity to faff about with, you just insert the disc, turn it on and go. Other than its design, it's basically identical to the Orzorz Galaxy Lite, which is the same price as the Pococo.

We also noted that it was one of the quietest star projectors we've tested, and we could only hear the motor when we physically pressed our ear up against it — perfect for drifting off to sleep.

Key features: LED bulb, no lasers, on-body control, sleep timer, rotation, no speaker, 12 square meter projection surface, measures 157x 120x 120mm.

Product launched: December 2022.

Price history: This price of $79.99 matches the price during Prime Day this year and Black Friday last year, so you won't find it cheaper than this.

Reviews consensus: An affordable alternative to the more expensive and scientifically accurate star projectors, the Pococo Galaxy Projector gives great bang for your buck with the compatible slides and easy-to-use nature.

LiveScience: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want a star projector that combines soothing lights with real-looking imagery of planets, constellations and nebulas.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a cheap and cheerful mood light and don't want any kind of realness to the projections.

