This Yosuda bike is one of our all-time favorites — and now it's cheaper than ever

The Yosuda exercise bike, seen here being ridden by Live Science's resident fitness writer Sam Hopes, is now available on Amazon with a 32% saving

If you're looking for a low impact alternative to running this winter then cast your eye over this Yosuda Indoor Stationary Cycling Bike deal (opens in new tab). The already wallet-friendly piece of fitness kit left our resident fitness writer thoroughly impressed with its smooth ride, sturdy design and refreshing simplicity, and now you can snap one up for a fraction of the price thanks to Amazon (opens in new tab) knocking almost a third off its already modest cost.

In our quest to find the best exercise bikes (opens in new tab) our fitness writer put top models to the test, with this Yosuda (opens in new tab) cycle earning the coveted crown of "best budget option". Now, thanks to a significant new discount, you can save a further $140 — a fact that only cements its cost-savvy credentials.

During their tests, our writer was delighted to find the Yosuda bike had a plush cushioned saddle, toe cage and drinks holder, as well as a fluid flywheel with a wide range of resistance settings. So they could enjoy a customizable, comfortable and challenging workout, able to work up a sweat without suffering from an aching butt (something that can't be said for some of the Yosuda's thin-seated competitors).

You can also keep tabs on your exercise metrics, including estimated calorie burn, distance covered, time elapsed and speed, via an LCD monitor mounted above the handlebars.

The Yosuda bike doesn't have the touchscreens and mod cons of Pelotons and the like, but that's part of its appeal. It's devilishly straightforward to set-up and get started, so you can dive straight into your workout. It's also ideal for circuit workouts or functional training (opens in new tab), as you can hop on and off between sets of free weight exercises to really feel the burn.

However, if you do fancy a dedicated cycling session, there's nothing to stop you using it with follow-along fitness apps like iFit. This way, you can enjoy many of the benefits of an exercise bike fitted with a touchscreen, without the inflated price.

But, why should you choose an exercise bike over the best treadmills (opens in new tab), or other workout equipment designed for your home (opens in new tab)?

Well, for starters, exercise bikes are a great way to get your fitness fix, offering the opportunity to crush calories (opens in new tab) and boost your cardiovascular endurance (opens in new tab) without putting the extra stress on your knees and ankles that comes with the likes of running and most ball-oriented sports.

What's more, you don't have to brave the elements (whether that's raging heat or relentless rain) and can instead enjoy a rigorous workout from the comfort of your own home.

But don't just take our word for it. A 2019 systematic review into the benefits of indoor cycling, published in peer-reviewed scientific journal Medicina (opens in new tab), concluded that three months of regular indoor cycling "may be effective to improve aerobic capacity" and six months of the activity can reduce blood pressure.

The review goes on to say that, combined with the right diet, indoor cycling may also be recommended for dropping body fat, lowering cholesterol and losing weight without losing muscle mass. So, we think it's about time you got back into the saddle.

