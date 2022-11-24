This Black Friday Peloton Bike deal is not to be missed: Get $600 off

The Peloton bike is currently being sold as part of a $600 reduced (opens in new tab) bundle, including Peloton cycling shoes (opens in new tab), dumbbells, light weights, a heart rate band, bike matt and reversible workout mat in the Black Friday sale.

The Peloton bike alone costs $1,445 (opens in new tab), so this ultimate bike package offers the bike and much more for $300 less — at just $1,145. But don't delay! This deal will only be available until Cyber Monday on 28 November.

If you're in the market for one of the best exercise bikes, you can't do better than a Peloton. We rated the bike 4.5 out of 5 stars when we tested it. Black Friday is one of the best times to buy one of these premium exercise bikes, as they tend to carry a high price point, with app access costing the same as a gym membership. With your purchase you will be able to stream daily live classes from the Peloton studio directly into your home and 24-hour access to studio cycling classes available to your entire household.

If the Peloton isn't for you, then you can find the Echelon Connect EX3 for $549 at Amazon (opens in new tab). You can also get the bike in white for a further reduction — down to $519.00 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Peloton Bike Premier Bundle | Was $1,745 , Now $1,145 (opens in new tab) Save $600 on the Peloton Bike Premier bundle, which includes the bike, cycling shoes, light weights, bike mat, reversible workout mat and water bottle. All for $300 cheaper than the bike alone.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Ultimate Bike Bundle | Was $1,825 , Now $1,225 at Peloton (opens in new tab) This fantastic exercise bike bundle is reduced by $600 for Black Friday, giving you a top performing Peloton bike, plus light weights, dumbbells, a cycling mat, Peloton shoes, a heart rate band and reversible workout mat.

If you're not sure you want a Peloton, the brand offer the option to rent a bike and cycling shoes, with access to the app included in your monthly payment. You can also try the bike at home for 30 days and return it if you are dissatisfied with its performance, which shows just how confident Peloton are in the quality of their products.

When we tested the Peloton bike, we simply could not fault it for its performance. Not only are there a variety of fun and effective workout options via the Peloton App, but the bike’s supreme build quality supports you effortlessly throughout even the toughest HIIT ride. The only negative is the premium price that you have to pay for the experience, which this deal cuts into handsomely.

There are a variety of workouts available on the Peloton App, from classic spin-style workouts, to boxing classes and relaxing yoga sessions. It’s worth noting that, unlike the Peloton Bike Plus, you can’t spin the screen around to view it during workouts that aren’t on the bike. However, you can download the app on your phone, laptop or smart TV to stream non-bike workouts there instead.

More exercise bike deals

(opens in new tab) YOSUDA Indoor Cycling Bike | Was $439.99, Now $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This inexpensive yet reliable bike is one of our favorites for spin-style workout sessions – and it's even cheaper than usual, thanks to the $200 discount. Buy it if you need something straightforward yet comfortable for your home gym.

(opens in new tab) Schwinn Fitness Indoor Exercise Cycling Bike | Was $799 , Now $614.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nearly $160 has been shaved off the price of this bike, which comes with a 100 levels of resistance and features a clear LCD display. Need a little extra motivation? The bike comes with 1-year's subscription to the JNRY app, which will give you access to plenty of heart-pumping classes.

(opens in new tab) Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16" | Was $1799.99 , Now $1499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 on the list price of this great Bowflex VeloCore Bike deal at Best Buy. It comes with a 16" screen, and a unique lean mode that gives it an edge over other exercise bikes.

(opens in new tab) eulumap Stationary Indoor Cycling Bike | Was $309.99 , Now $209.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 32% on this indoor cycling bike by eulumap. It features a tablet holder and an LCD monitor for your entertainment and workout-tracking needs, and operates very silently, making it ideal for people living in flats.

There are a number of other exercise bikes on sale right now too, but if pedaling isn’t your thing, there’s plenty of treadmill deals and rowing machines on sale too.