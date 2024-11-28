The Fitbit Versa 4 is a great option for those wanting to keep a closer eye on their fitness through the winter months and with this Black Friday deal you can get $80 off while also getting six months of Fitbit Premium which unlocks its superpower — the Daily Readiness Score. This nifty metric shows you how hard you can push yourself or whether you should take your foot off the gas and rest, helping you avoid injury.

You can get the Fitbit Versa 4 on sale right now at Walmart for $119.95.

In our Fitbit Versa 4 review, we gave it three and a half stars and said this smartwatch "offers real smartwatch gloss with a much longer battery life than the single day smartwatch norm" and also praised the use of color on the display. You can save big on it right now as it is the cheapest we have seen it in six months so it is well worth picking up if you are looking to keep fit through the winter months.

Image 1 of 7 The Fitbit Versa 4 is comfortable and easy to use (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams) (Image credit: Andrew Williams)

Read our Amazon Black Friday science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

The Fitbit Versa 4 hosts other features including built-in GPS tracking and over 40 workout modes and a physical button, rather than the touch screen of the Fitbit Versa 3, to adjust between modes which we marked as an improvement in our Fitbit Versa 4 review.

In this Black Friday deal, you get six months of Fitbit Premium which gives you access to extra features to help make tracking your fitness easier. The Fitbit Versa 4 is water resistant to 50m and can even track your sleep using the personalized 'Sleep Profile 1' and monitor your heart rate 24/7. We featured it in our best Fitbit, awarding it the best all-rounder praising its design, comfort and overall feel for the price and now you can grab it even cheaper with $80 off!

Key features: Good battery life, Amazon Alexa functionality, large color display, heart rate sensor

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: The current price matches the previous lows we have seen earlier this month with it only being cheaper briefly back in May this year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $119.95 | Walmart: $119.95 | Best Buy: $119.95

Reviews consensus: While it may have started as a mid-range smartwatch, at this price the Fitbit Versa 4 becomes a fantastic fitness tracker. Support will likely be phased out over time but for now it is a fantastic tracker to help you get moving or monitor your health.

TechRadar: ★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★ | Live Science: ★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want a fitness tracker packed with metrics and with battery that lasts a few days. It also looks great.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something closer to a smartwatch - Google Wear OS and Apple Watch models will let you install additional apps and more and the Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 off right now.

