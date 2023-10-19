Save $90 on this gorgeous Fossil smartwatch
Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatch looks amazing, and you can save almost $100, too.
Looking for a smartwatch that doesn't look like a smartwatch? This Fossil Gen 6 is just the ticket.
The best fitness trackers in 2023 are all great, but one could argue the best smartwatch is the one that doesn't look like a smartwatch at all. Enter the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch, a capable and cool-as-you-like wristwatch that looks sleek and chic in equal measure.
Expecting it to break the bank? Good news: Amazon has cut $90 off of the MSRP, leaving it just $229 instead of the $319 MSRP.
Fossil Gen 6
Was:
$319
Now: $229 at Amazon
Overview: This great-looking smartwatch is reduced by 28% at Amazon, and features Alexa built-in.
Key features: iOS and Android compatible, Alexa built-in, classy looks
Product launched: September 2021
Price history: This deal handily bests Walmart and Best Buy, and is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Amazon. Before this deal, we'd seen the Fossil Gen 6 sneak to around $186.
Price comparison: Amazon: $229 | Walmart: $274.99 | Best Buy: $299
Reviews consensus: We think the Fossil Gen 6 might be the best-looking smartwatch out there today, with a circular face and gorgeous display that could easily be mistaken for a classic analog watch. Now running Wear OS 3, though, you can expect plenty of features, including some third-party apps. You'll get less mileage on iPhone, however, and the battery life of one day remains a little on the short side. Still, with Alexa built-in and fantastic performance from the Snapdragon processor, it's a great smartwatch option that's well worth a look.
TechRadar: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best fitness tracker
Buy it if: You want a smartwatch you can wear with your finest evening wear, or one that can easily be disguised as a regular, analog timepiece.
Don't buy it if: You want better battery life than just one day, or you want deeper integration with your phone - Android users will be happy, but iPhone users may not.
Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, Dexerto and TechRadar. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Editor in Chief at GGRecon.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
