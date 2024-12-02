This Cyber Monday streaming deal will save you $60 on the price of a 12-month subscription to NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock. You can get a whole year of TV shows and movies for just $19.99, or if you prefer, pay-as-you-watch for $1.99 a month for six months.

With over 50 channels, Peacock has a huge array of shows and movies to watch on demand. It's home to the SYFY channel, so there's a host of great science-fiction content, Peacock also has a wide selection of movie and documentary programming.

"Twisters" is the sequel to the 1996 disaster movie "Twister" which follows a group of storm chasers. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In terms of Sci-Fi, the Peacock original "Mrs. Davis", a comedy-drama about a rogue AI, gets a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes. There are also new shows from SYFY such as "Resident Alien" and "The Ark", as well as the classics "Farscape", "Quantum Leap, and "Heroes", to name but a few.

Movie-wise, there's the 2024 disaster drama "Twister", "The Fall Guy", "Eternal "Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" and many more. Peacock is also home to a wide selection of interesting reality TV shows and thought-provoking documentaries such as "Orlando Bloom: To the Edge", "The Traitors", "Gadget Man" with Stephen Fry and Richard Ayoade, "Eating Our Way to Extinction", and "When Two Worlds Collide".

