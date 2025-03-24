The March partial solar eclipse is this week — grab this pack of AAS-approved solar eclipse glasses now with 55% off at Amazon

Right now, just in time for the partial solar eclipse on March 29, 2025, Amazon is offering 55% off a ten-pack of Medical King Solar Glasses. Viewing with the best solar eclipse glasses is one of the most cost-effective and safest ways to view the eclipse or for general sungazing.

Buy the ten-pack of certified and approved Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses for just $8.99 at Amazon.

It’s vitally important that you keep your eyes safe when viewing a solar eclipse, and that you never look at the sun without adequate protection. These Medical King glasses are CE and ISO certified for direct sun viewing. The American Astronomical Society (AAS) also approves the manufacturer on its list of suppliers of safe solar viewers and filters.

Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses: was $19.99 now $8.99 at Amazon Save 55% on these Medical King solar eclipse viewing glasses. They are AAS-approved and also CE and ISO certified so are ideal for observing the sun. Easy to use, they can be adapted as a smartphone filter too, and the ten-pack means there are plenty of pairs to go around to enjoy the partial eclipse with family and friends.

The partial solar eclipse is fast approaching, so now is the best time to buy, so they'll arrive in time to view the event. This reduced ten-pack for $8.99 means you can watch the solar spectacle with your children as they’ve also been designed to fit everyone. There are two crease lines on each side to accommodate wide and narrow faces, meaning they can be worn by adults, teens and younger children alike.

They also double up as a smartphone filter so should you wish to view and take images via your smartphone camera preventing damage to the image sensor.

Key features: Solar safe filter technology protects eyes from IR, UV, and 99.99% of visible light, CE and ISO certified.

Price history: They have been priced as high as $19.99 on Amazon and $21.99 at Medical King. With the 55% discount, it's the cheapest the Medical King solar eclipse glasses have ever been.

Price comparison: Amazon: $8.99 | Medical King: $17.99

Reviews consensus: Amazon reviewers have been overwhelmingly positive about these glasses and the Medical King Solar Glasses score of 4.6 out of 5 from almost 7,000 ratings, with 77% of reviewers giving them top marks.

✅ Buy it if: You want to safely enjoy the partial solar eclipse without breaking the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something slightly more substantial that will last, we'd suggest the Celestron EclipSmart 10x25 Solar Binoculars with 58% off at Amazon. These are a great pair of solar viewing-specific binoculars.

