March 29 solar eclipse: Where and when to see the rare sunrise solar eclipse from North America

News
By published

A dramatic solar eclipse on March 29 will be the first one visible in North America since April 2024. Here's how to get the best view of the partial eclipse before it ends.

A photograph of a partial solar eclipse seen from El Salvador
A deep partial solar eclipse is coming to the western Northern Hemisphere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Saturday, March 29, two weeks after a total lunar eclipse was visible to all of North America, skywatchers will be treated to a spectacular event that has not been seen from anywhere since last October: a solar eclipse.

During this eclipse, which is expected to be one of the best skywatching events in 2025, observers in eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S. will be able to witness a partially eclipsed sunrise. It will be the first solar eclipse in North America since the "Great American Eclipse" on April 8, 2024.

A 'deep' partial eclipse

This event will be a deep partial solar eclipse; about 93% of the sun's disk will be blocked by the new moon. As such, it will be a near — but not quite — total solar eclipse. The event will be visible at sunrise and shortly after from parts of North America, and then from Greenland, Iceland, Europe and northwest Africa, where it will be a smaller eclipse as the sun climbs higher in the sky throughout the morning. People in northwestern Russia can watch the eclipse late in the day, with a partially eclipsed sunset occurring over remote areas of Siberia.

Where and when will the solar eclipse be visible?

The partial solar eclipse will take place for about two hours across the planet, between 4:50 a.m. and 8:43 a.m. ET (8:50 UTC and 12:43 UTC). The best places to view the eclipse will be northern Quebec, where a maximum of 93.1% of the sun will be obscured by the moon. The closer any location is to Akulivik in northern Quebec, the deeper the eclipse will be there. However, this region also sees the eclipse at sunrise.

Choice locations for viewing the spectacle include northeast of Quebec City and along the border between Maine and New Brunswick.

Will the U.S. see the eclipse?

RELATED STORIES

The 10 best stargazing events of 2025

10 supercharged solar storms that blew us away in 2024

Space photo of the week: The sun's corona blooms during back-to-back solar eclipses

From the eastern contiguous U.S., the sun will be eclipsed to a maximum of 85%, according to In The Sky. However, that will only occur in northern Maine; most population centers on the East Coast will miss out on the most dramatic spectacle. For instance, Philadelphia will see only 11% coverage, while Washington, D.C., will experience just 1%. An eclipsed sunrise will be visible from the U.S. East Coast, from the Canadian border down to Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Reykjavik, Iceland, will see 67% of the sun blocked by the moon, with less coverage in Dublin (41%), London (30%), Paris (23%) and Berlin (15%).

Because there will be no totality, all observers of this partial solar eclipse will need proper eye protection at all times — including eclipse glasses and solar filters for all cameras and binoculars.

Repeat: It is NEVER safe to look at a partial solar eclipse without eye protection, even during 93% coverage of the sun. Please observe safely.

Sun quiz: How well do you know our home star?

TOPICS
Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor based in Cardiff, U.K. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and lectures on astronomy and the natural world. Jamie regularly writes for Space.com, TechRadar.com, Forbes Science, BBC Wildlife magazine and Scientific American, and many others. He edits WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about the sun
the silhouette of a woman standing on a beach with her arms outstretched, with a green aurora visible in the night sky

Powerful 'equinox auroras' may arrive soon: Why changing seasons can bring the best northern lights
Digital illustration of sun and planets around.

Sun quiz: How well do you know our home star?
An artist&#039;s illustration of a deceptive AI.

Punishing AI doesn't stop it from lying and cheating — it just makes it hide better, study shows
See more latest
Most Popular
An artist&#039;s illustration of a deceptive AI.
Punishing AI doesn't stop it from lying and cheating — it just makes it hide better, study shows
Galaxies observed by the JWST with those rotating one way circled in red, those rotating the other way circled in blue
Is our universe trapped inside a black hole? This James Webb Space Telescope discovery might blow your mind
Yellowed ivory dog carved in a leaping post, with a lever that operates its mouth
Mechanical Dog: A 'good boy' from ancient Egyptian that has a red tongue and 'barks'
A picture of a large blue lake with a hilly, forested shoreline
What's the oldest lake on Earth?
Brain activity illustration.
AI analysis of 100 hours of real conversations — and the brain activity underpinning them — reveals how humans understand language
Two mice sniffing each other through an open ended wire cage. Conceptual image from a series inspired by laboratory mouse experiments.
Mice administer 'first-aid' to friends — even trying to bring the dead back to life
Flaviviridae viruses, illustration. The Flaviviridae virus family is known for causing serious vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever, zika, and yellow fever
Google's AI 'co-scientist' cracked 10-year superbug problem in just 2 days
a 3 paneled image of a colorful nebula
Space photo of the week: James Webb telescope's view of the Flame Nebula is a 'quantum leap' forward for astronomers
An illustration of sperm swimming towards an egg
Do sperm really race to the egg?
A male of the peacock spider species Maratus jactatus, lifts its leg as part of a mating dance.
Sparklemuffin peacock spider: The spider with secret iridescent scales that busts a move to win a mate