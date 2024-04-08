The best photos and videos of the April 8 total solar eclipse over North America
Millions of viewers across Mexico and North America are witnessing a historic total solar eclipse. Here are some of the best photos from the day.
Today (April 8), a total solar eclipse drew its enormous shadow over North America, cutting a 115-mile-wide (185 kilometers), 10,000-mile-long (16,000 km) path of sudden darkness across the continent.
Starting in Mexico, the eclipse moved through 15 U.S. states and was visible to 44 million people. If you didn't catch the stunning spectacle in person, here are all of our favorite photos taken from eclipse watching parties throughout the Americas.
The first totality began in Mazatlán, Mexico, where onlookers saw the moon pass in front of the solar disc. Just before totality, viewers were treated to a thin diamond-like ring of sunlight shimmering through valleys on the moon's outer surface.
After the moon had completely blocked off the sun's face, all that could be seen were thin purple plumes in the corona caused by solar eruptions.
Meanwhile, the moon began to carve the sun into a toenail-thin slither above Fort Worth, Texas.
Then, just before totality, the diamond ring effect could be seen. As the final beads of sunlight zip through the valleys on the moon's limb, the two bodies appeared in the sky as a ring studded with brilliant diamonds.
No less spectacular is Mizar the dog, who awaited the total solar eclipse at the Sacre Coeur de Beauvoir Sanctuary in Sherbrook, Canada.
The eclipse bathed the sky in ethereal light above Torreon, Mexico.
The moon descending upon the sun created the conditions for this moody photograph, taken through cloud cover, in Brady, Texas.
Only the slenderest hair of sunlight remains in this photo from Eagle Pass, Texas
Under a blanket of clouds, the moon pockets the sun beneath the angel atop Princes' Gates in Toronto.
The partial solar eclipse seen through cloud cover at Niagara Falls, New York.
The moon passes in front of the sun behind the Washington Monument during the partial solar eclipse in Washington DC.
The partial solar eclipse stuns among billowing clouds atop the dome of the U.S Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington DC.
The sun reaches totality in Houlton, Maine, before passing over New Brunswick, then Newfoundland and out into the Atlantic ocean.
