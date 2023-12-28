Get into the Apple ecosystem for under $250 with this after-Christmas iPad deal

Enjoy all the benefits of the Apple ecosystem with this iPad deal at Best Buy, offering the ninth-generation tablet for $249.99.

We love Apple tech just as much as the next site, but there's no denying there's a premium to pay for the company's products. Whether your preference is for a phone, tablet, or Mac, the Apple ecosystem is expensive to get into — this deal changes that.

This Best Buy deal knocks a cool $80 off the ninth-generation iPad MSRP, which easily makes this the cheapest way to get a new Apple device.

iPad (9th Generation): Was $329.99 , now $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 on Apple's entry-level tablet, which marks the cheapest way to get into the company's ecosystem of apps and services.

Admittedly, it's far from the cutting edge of Apple's tablet lineup. Aside from the Air, Pro, and Mini options, the iPad's ninth generation has been succeeded by a tenth-generation model, too.

Still, if you can look past the older (we'll call it "classic") design, you'll find the A13 Bionic chip can handle most of what the App Store has to offer, as well as a 10.2-inch screen comfortably large enough for multitasking. Its inclusion of a home button makes it an easy jumping on point for those not looking to learn gestures, too.

In our iPad roundup, we said the ninth-generation iPad marks the best bang for your buck. We said: "It may look a little old-fashioned with its squarer corners and home button, but the A13 Bionic chip is still plenty capable and can be found in the iPhone 11 line-up, which still doesn’t feel sluggish in everyday use."

Considering the value on offer at full price, this is a great device to pick up for a loved one or newer iPad user.