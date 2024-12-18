Stuck on gift ideas? These excellent noise-canceling headphones are still 43% off

With just two weeks to Christmas, many of us are facing a familiar dilemma: what should I get my loved ones this year? Buying gifts is enough difficult as it is, never mind when you are on a tight budget or if you are completely lost for ideas about what gifts the recipient would actually want. If this sounds like you, we have a deal that may pique your interest — the noise-canceling Bosu QuietComfort headphones are now 43% off at Best Buy, Amazon and other major retailers, saving you a huge $150 and matching their Black Friday price. And if there is one thing we know about gifting is that nobody can be mad at getting some peace and quiet during festive season.

You can get the Bose QuietComfort headphones on sale right now at Best Buy for $199.99. This deal is also available at Amazon, Target and Walmart. However, we need to point out that stocks are selling out quickly and we are not sure how long this deal will last.

The Bose QuietComfort headphones may not be the most premium or expensive kit on the market, but they still offer some of the best noise-canceling features and even some of the fussiest audiophiles out there will appreciate it. We can attest to that — we use these headphones daily. They are stylish and comfortable to wear for prolonged periods, and they always do a good job of helping us relax after a long day. Most importantly, the Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver great sound quality without letting the background noise in. A real gem for under $200.

Mind you, while headphones are perfect for chilling to your favorite tunes, they may not be the best option for fitness lovers and frequent travellers. If you have a budding athlete or a keen hiker to buy gifts for, consider getting them the Bose QuietComfort earbuds instead. While these sleek earbuds may not be durable enough to be considered one of the best running headphones, they are still a fabulous gift for fans of indoor exercise, dancers and other active individuals. They are also on offer at various retailers: the Bose QuietComfort earbuds are now 28% off, slashing their price by a round $50.

You can get the Bose QuietComfort earbuds on sale right now at Best Buy for $129.99. This deal is also available at Amazon, Target and Walmart.



Image 1 of 3 The Bose QuietComfort Headphones in black owned by our reviewer. (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora) (Image credit: Anna Gora)

Key features: Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, 24 hours of battery life, high fidelity audio, active and passive noise cancellation, Quiet and Aware Modes, multi-point toggle feature

Product launched: September 2023.

Price history: For the better part of this year, the price of Bose QuietComfort headphones fluctuated between $249 and $349. Today's offer brings the price down to $199, which matches the price seen during this year's Black Friday sale.

Price comparison: Amazon: $199 | Walmart: $199 | Best Buy: $199 | Target $199.99

Reviews consensus: Sleek, well-made and ultra-comfortable to wear, the Bose QuietComfort earbuds and headphones wow the reviewers across the board. They are universally praised for their top-notch sound quality, excellent noise cancellation and cosy fit. Many reviewers also appreciated reliable touch controls and useful app features. Negative remarks, on the other hand, often revolve minor flaws like a chunky case or voice control issues.

Android Central: ★★★★ ½ (earbuds) | Toms Guide: ★★★★ (headphones) | TechRadar: ★★★★½ (headphones) | TechRadar: ★★★★½ (earbuds)

✅ Buy it if: You want a cosy pair of noise-canceling headphones that can easily compete with some of the biggest names in the industry.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to invest in something more durable and waterproof to keep up with your outdoor adventures and rainy marathons. For example, check out the military-grade Jabra Elite 2 Active as it is now 35% off at Amazon.

