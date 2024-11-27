Canon EOS R8 now lowest-ever-price at Walmart!

We think the Canon EOS R8 is one of the best astrophotography cameras, and in this better-than-Amazon Walmart deal, you can get it for $1,069.99 — that's the cheapest we've seen it. For beginners and anyone looking for a lightweight camera to take traveling, it's a great choice at a great price this Black Friday week.

You can pick up the Canon EOS R8 now for just $1,069.99 at Walmart.

We've been tracking these prices for a while, and we've noticed that the retailers can't seem to agree on the 'before' price, ranging from $1,199 to $1,699, so the amount of money you save will appear different wherever you buy it. Still, this is the cheapest deal we've seen in terms of money spent and we think it's an excellent Black Friday camera deal on one of the best astrophotography cameras.

Image 1 of 6 A lightweight camera that takes beautiful astro shots, ideal for trekking to those dark sky locations. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

During our full Canon EOS R8 review, we loved its whopping 40FPS burst rate, and it has animal eye autofocus which we thought worked well for most subjects, although it struggled with really fast-moving animals. Still, we definitely think it's one of the best cameras for wildlife photography, especially for beginners or anyone trekking to remote locations and need to save on weight.

There are a few potential downsides you'll need to consider — first, the lack of image stabilization. We can see why they haven't included it in a camera aimed at beginners as it helps keep the cost down, and many compatible lenses are image-stabilized anyway. Secondly, they only state that it's weather-resistant, not weather-proof, so it likely wouldn't be able to withstand heavy downpours, only the occasional splash.

Still, it has fantastic specs for the price, and at just $1,069.99 at Walmart, we think it's a steal.

Key features: 24.2MP full frame mirrorless camera, Canon RF mount, ISO range 100-102,400 — expandable to 50-204,800, 4K UHD 60p video, up to 40FPS burst rate, 0.91 lbs / 414g, one card slot compatible with SD UHS-II card.

Product launched: April 2023.

Price history: Launched at $1,499 on its release, it typically sits at $1,299 with the occasional deal dropping it to $1,199. This price is the lowest we've seen it.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,199 | Adorama: $1,99.99 | Best Buy: $1,399.99

Reviews consensus: We awarded it 4.5/5 stars in our Canon EOS R8 review, praising its lightweight and compact frame and user-friendly nature. It's somewhat of a 'jack of all trades, master of none', with it performing very well for astrophotography and wildlife photography, but you'll want to upgrade if you decide to specialize in a particular genre.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best astrophotography cameras, Best cameras for wildlife photography

✅ Buy it if: You're a beginner and want a lightweight camera to take traveling.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want lots of resolution or are a professional photographer needing a powerful camera. There are some great Black Friday camera deals on professional models out there.

