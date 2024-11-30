If you are hunting for a great Black Friday deal on binoculars, the Nikon Prostaff P3 are a brilliant option. Right now, you can save $53 in this Black Friday binocular deal at Amazon.

Get the Nikon Prostaff P3 with 35% off in this Amazon binoculars deal — now just $96.95.

The Prostaff P3 binoculars have over 600+ five-star ratings on Amazon. While we have not reviewed the 10x42, in our review of the Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars, we summed up the performance of the Nikon Prostaff P3 binoculars by saying, "If you’re looking for a pair of entry-level binoculars, working to a budget but want quality where it counts (in the optics) then the Prostaff P3s are a great option."

We continued by adding, "The Prostaff P3 design lends itself well to casual observers or hobbyist wildlife spotters thanks to its slim profile, making them a lightweight and portable binocular that should last you for years to come." We think this is great deal saving you $53 on our favorite compact binoculars where the only difference from the 8x42 is the magnification.

Image 1 of 4 The Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 are a recommended beginners binocular with a great Black Friday price. (Image credit: Nikon) The Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 has the same optical performance as their 8x42 siblings photographed here during our review. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The durable build quality on the 10x42 is also the same as the 8x42 model shown here from our review. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The adjustable eyecups on the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 (8x version of the model on offer here) photographed during our review. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

This Nikon Prostaff P3 binocular deal comes with a carry case and a neck strap along with objective lens caps and eyepiece covers. We felt these could be a little better in quality though and noted they feel a bit cheap to touch. However the quality is in the optics and for this bargain price, the cheaper accessories are not a dealbreaker.

Their rubber armoring gives them good shock resistance and a good grip which is beneficial if you are buying for your child with us rating them as one of the best binoculars for kids, especially for teens. They are very lightweight at just 585 g/20.6 oz and can easily be carried in a bag or large coat pocket.

Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, 7-degree angular field of view, 122 m/367 ft field of view, 15.7mm eye relief, roof prism.

Product launched: June 2022.

Price history: This is the lowest price we have seen the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 since Prime Day this year with these binoculars tending to only drop as low as this on these big deal weekends so this offer will not last.

Price comparison: Amazon: $96.95 | Walmart: $96.95 | B&H Photo: $96.95

Reviews consensus: The impressive optical quality for binoculars at this price is the key feature and they produce a pin-sharp view. Their slimline, lightweight build makes for easy on-the-go use and the waterproof and fogproof design makes them convenient and comfortable in all weather.

LiveScience: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You are a beginner looking for your first pair of binoculars and are after a great value set. We think the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 is a great option.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to do some serious astronomy or are looking to upgrade from a basic pair to some of the best binoculars for stargazing.

