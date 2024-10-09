Samsung Galaxy Watch now at lowest-ever price in this Prime Day deal

Looking to upgrade your Samsung fitness tracker? With the Amazon Prime Day sales in full swing, now may be the best time to do so.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 was only released in July this year, but it has already been discounted by many online retailers, including Best Buy and Walmart. However, it is still Amazon that narrowly wins the competition. The online giant is now offering this smartwatch at a steep 21% discount, bringing its price down to just $260 — the lowest we have ever seen it.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $330 now $260 at Amazon US Save 21% on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. Available in several color and size options, this sleek Android smartwatch offers everything you may need from an everyday smartwatch, from excellent sleep and fitness tracking features to music on the go and contactless payments.

While we have not yet reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and as such, we can't personally vouch for the quality of this model, we know what to expect from this South Korean tech giant. We have tried and tested many of its predecessors over the years, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 that came right before. We continuously place Galaxy smartwatches among some of the better fitness trackers on the market, and it seems the Watch 7 has all the potential to claim its spot, too.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers plenty of insights into your health and overall fitness, with some of its tracking features being now AI-powered. This fitness tracker will learn about your lifestyle habits and the inner workings of your body, so it can provide you with highly personalized advice that can massively boost your chance of hitting your goals.

That is a big step up from its younger sibling. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 also promises to be much faster and more efficient than the previous Galaxy Watch 6. The cherry on top? A wide array of colors, sizes and straps to choose from.

For just $260, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a steal. But hurry we don't expect this Prime Day deal to last long.

Key features: 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Always-On display, aluminum bezel, 5ATM water resistance, IP68 dust resistance, one-day battery life, AI-powered health and fitness features

Product launched: July 2024

Price history: We have seen prior discounts on this Galaxy Watch, but this is Amazon's lowest since the product launched — beating the previous low by almost $40.

Price comparison: Amazon: $260.72 | Walmart: sold out | Best Buy: $299.99

Reviews consensus: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is a great choice for Android users looking for a top-quality smartwatch that does not cost an arm and a leg. This model does not stray far from its younger siblings in terms of design, but it offers better overall performance and more robust health and fitness tracking features — some of which are now AI-powered. However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 still has not improved its one-day battery life and some of the connectivity woes that plagued its predecessors are still there.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½ | T3 ★★★★ | Android Central ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You are a gym goer looking for a stylish all-rounder or a fitness beginner in search of an excellent mid-range tracker.

❌ Do not buy it if: You want a premium outdoor watch that boasts a durable design and long battery life, or if you are an Apple user.

