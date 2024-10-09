Save $74 on our favorite stargazing binoculars and see the stars for less this Prime Day

Do you crave a closer look at the night sky, but don't want to heft a telescope around? These Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars are great for stargazing on the go and offer superb magnification and clarity. And now they're $74 off in Amazon's Prime Day sale, making them an even better buy.



Get these Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars on sale at Amazon for $246.

In our review of the Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars, we said they're "excellent value that will give the ‘wow’ factor when viewing the moon and other celestial objects," and we stand by that. They're brilliant in low light conditions and we think they're the best stargazing binoculars you can buy.

Celestron is one of the leading makers of optical equipment, and these Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars are typical of the quality and clarity you'd expect from them. They boast massive 80mm objective lenses and an impressive 20x magnification, ideal for surveying the skies.

Image 1 of 4 The binoculars being tested to spot the moons of Jupiter during our full review. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

These Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20x80 binoculars are fantastic for stargazing, offering superb magnification and image quality and excellent low-light performance. This deal includes a tripod adapter and carrying case, since as impressive as these are they're too bulky to fit into a pocket. They also include objective lens caps, flare eyecups, rain guard, neckstrap and a lens cleaning cloth

They're also waterproof and extremely well built. We wouldn't recommend dropping them on your foot, due to their weight, but they'd no doubt survive the fall. They're absolutely brilliant for lunar viewing and offer great views of the night skies. And at this price, they're an even better deal for skywatchers.

Key features: Magnification: 20x. Objective diameter: 80mm. Field of view at 1000m: 56m. Closest focusing distance: 20.2m / 66ft. Weight: 2.45 kg / 86.4 oz. Dimensions: 330 x 241 x 102mm / 13 x 9.5 x 4 in

Price history: $245.69 is the lowest the binoculars have been in six months. They did dip to $230 in March and April, but this still beats out both Walmart and Celestron's own prices.

Price comparison: Amazon: $245.69 | Walmart: $319.95 | Celestron $319.95

Reviews consensus: We were seriously impressed by these binoculars' image quality and low-light performance. They're larger than some other binoculars, but their sheer quality requires a little extra heft. Amazon's reviews echo this sentiment; purchasers are extremely happy with their purchase, but a few suggest using a tripod.

LiveScience: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best binoculars for stargazing

✅ Buy it if: You want amazing views of the skies and other heavenly objects, in low light, and can handle them being heavier than your average binoculars.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a set of all-round binoculars since these are focused on stargazing. They're also likely too heavy for children to use. Consider some of the other models in our best binoculars guide.

