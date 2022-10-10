Save 53% this Prime Day on these JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones

Save yourself a fabulous $80 on these top rated JBL LIVE 300, Premium True Wireless Headphones (opens in new tab) this Prime Day. Reduced from $149.95 to $69.95, if you've been looking to invest in some great fitness tech, now is the time to do so.

Whether you're an audiophile or an athlete, these Bluetooth headphones offer great sound quality to play music, take calls and cancel out any background noise as you choose. These earbuds give you up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge and you can pop them into the charging case for an additional 14 hours of listening or get a one-hour boost in just 10 minutes.

JBL LIVE 300, Premium True Wireless Headphone| was $149.95 , now $69.95 on Amazon Save 53% on these fantastic JBL Live 300 Premium Wireless headphone and elevate your next workout for less. Take these wireless earbuds running, hiking, to the gym or even to work and enjoy up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge.

Save yourself a tidy $80 this Prime Day and pick up these JBL LIVE 300, Premium True Wireless Headphones for just $69.95. Amazon users love these wireless headphones, giving them 4.1/5 stars over nearly 10,000 ratings overall. Users praise the earbuds for being comfortable, light and well-designed, with multiple eartips and wingtips to help them stay snugly in your ears.

TalkThru technology allows you to instantly move from noise cancelling music immersion to focusing on your surroundings with the swipe of a finger. Chat with your friends without removing your Bluetooth headphones with TalkThru: just swipe on the wireless earbuds to activate them.

Stay connected wherever you are with stereo clear calls with no background noise thanks to JBL's great noise cancelling technology. Discover total listening freedom with hands-free functionality and no distractions with all-access touch control. These headphones are also sweat and water resistant to keep you going through a tough workout, even when it's raining. Fast pairing gets you hooked up quickly and you can access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant to keep you connected on the go.

