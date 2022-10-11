Save 52% on this XTERRA Fitness ERG220 Magnetic Rower

Amazon has some great price reductions this Prime Day - including $257.75 off this XTERRA Fitness ERG220 Magnetic Rower (opens in new tab). With an aluminum frame, this rowing machine offers eight levels of magnetic resistance that lets you control the intensity of your workout, while providing a quiet and smooth rowing experience.

The ergonomically molded seat cushion and raised seat height of 16" allows for easy mount/dismount, so there's nothing standing in your way of a great cardio workout. The space-saving folding frame and transportation wheels help to maximize mobility for easy moving and storage, so it won't clutter up your home.

Plus, the rower is designed with padded handles and pivoting pedals to give you the most comfortable rowing experience possible. The full-length dual aluminum rails are incredibly sturdy, yet surprisingly quiet and work with users up to 6’4” and 300lbs, making it a perfect addition to any home gym (opens in new tab).

If this isn't the model for you, have a look at our guide to the the best rowing machines (opens in new tab) for a round up of the best brands on the market, including machines from Hydrow (opens in new tab) and Ergatta (opens in new tab).

See all the deals at Amazon US (opens in new tab)

See all the deals at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) XTERRA Fitness ERG220 Magnetic Rower| $499.99 $242.24 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (down 52%)

Save yourself a bundle on this fantastic XTERRA Fitness ERG220 Magnetic Rower this October Prime Day. Built to help you get the most out of your training, the smooth rowing motion is delivered through a magnetic flywheel resistance system, while the durable frame with dual aluminum slide rails provides a maintenance-free, high-performance workout experience.

The Prime Day sale is a great time to snap up a rowing machine, and this model from XTERRA Fitness is a great bet for elevating your cardio workouts. It comes with a large 3.5" LCD console, which tracks and displays all of your workout metrics, such as scan, time, strokes per min, calories, distance, total stroke count, and pulse.

The built-in heart rate receiver (chest strap sold separately) also helps you stay in your target heart rate zone. The machine measures ‎80 x 19 x 29 inches when extended, but the space-saving folding frame design with wheels makes it extremely easy to move and store and the battery-powered, cordless design allows you to take your machine anywhere..

Rowing is one of the best impact-free full-body workouts available. Each stroke naturally engages multiple muscle zones, while boosting your heart rate and burning calories. If you're looking to increase your fitness or use a rowing machine to lose weight (opens in new tab), now is the time to buy!

Haven't found what you were looking for? Keep an eye out — the Prime Early Access Sale runs from October 11-12, so we'll be regularly updating this guide with the best deals on a range of health and fitness products.

If you're not yet a Prime member, it's also worth signing up for a free trial (opens in new tab). The Prime Early Access Sale rewards prime members with a wealth of wonderful discounts across various brands and categories.

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 (opens in new tab). For more great deals on read our roundup of the best rowing machines on sale (opens in new tab).