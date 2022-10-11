Build a complete home gym for less than $900 on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day deals on home fitness equipment are starting to arrive and with the event due to begin on October 11 we’re already seeing some of the massive savings start to land. Officially called the ‘Prime Early Access Sale,’ it’s the second sales event from the online retailer this year and will see some great deals and discounts over a 48-hour period.

There’s going to be a huge amount of money-saving offers across an equally vast range of home fitness equipment, from exercise bikes to treadmills to rowing machines , and our team of researchers and writers are on hand to find the best ones first!

For instance, we’ve managed to put together this complete home gym for less than $900, iincluding a treadmill and rowing machine for cardio, a punch bag to work up coordination and timing, and a set of weights complete with a bench for strength training. Amazingly, all this comes in well under $1000 thanks to massive savings of nearly $850! Make sure you snap them up fast though, deals this good won’t last long!

(opens in new tab) Auto Incline Treadmill Folding Treadmill Was $489.98 | Now $220 | (Save $269.98) (opens in new tab)

Treadmills with auto-incline can often cost more than $1000 on their own, so this model from Mousport is great value. Add a $269 discount in and it’s even better! The incline runs from 0-12% and there’s also 15 pre-set programs and heart rate sensors in the handlebars.

(opens in new tab) MKHS Water Rowing Machine Was $399 | Now $279.29 | (Save $120) (opens in new tab)

Water rowers deliver the most realistic, true rowing experience and this model from MKHS will help you keep in shape without losing weight from your wallet or purse. It has a large LCD monitor for tracking performance and is foldable for easy transport and storage.

(opens in new tab) Ringside Cobra Reflex Boxing Punching Bag Was $299.99 | Now $219.31 | (Save $80.68) (opens in new tab)

Boxing can improve your strength, speed, coordination, and aerobic capacity, as well as paying dividends for your mental well-being and confidence, so we think every good home gym should include some kind of boxing equipment. You can save $80 dollars on this reflex bag from Ringside during the Prime Day sale.

(opens in new tab) US Weight New Duracast Barbell Weight Set Was $124.99 | Now $91.56 | (Save $33.43) (opens in new tab)

This 105 lb set comprises 10 plates, allowing you to step up or step down your training as needed. Weights are solid Duracast high strength concrete encased in a polyethylene shell that won’t rust or scratch floors and the 6ft 12-gauge steel bar is designed to fit most benches.

(opens in new tab) VIVOHOME Adjustable Folding Multi-Function Weight Bench Was $199.99 | Now $59.99 | (Save $140) (opens in new tab)

Strong and durable to use, this weight bench features a leather cushion and can carry us to 330lb. It can be folded for easy storage and has five adjustable height settings ranging from 33.5” to 40.9”.

When is Amazon Prime Day?