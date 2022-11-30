Snap up this late Cyber deal to save 66% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Black Friday may be over, but that doesn't mean there aren't still great cyber deals on headphones to snap up. Right now, you can save $100 (opens in new tab) on the black Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds at Walmart. Reduced from $149.00 to just $49.00, these stylish bean-shaped earbuds are a treat for any fitness lover.

Without a doubt, superb sound quality is what makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live stand out among their competitors. Equipped with a AKG-tuned 12mm speaker, enhanced bass tone, and the Dolby Atmos® technology, these earbuds guarantee a powerful listening experience, no matter whether you prefer 80s tunes, heavy rock, or a true crime podcast. And thanks to its open design and the Dolby Head Tracking™ feature, Galaxy Buds Live deliver a remarkable cinema-like sound that makes you feel fully immersed in music.

It's not common to get such a quality product for so little, so take advantage of this fantastic deal before it's gone.

Many of us enjoy listening to music on-the go. At the same time, it's difficult to fully immerse yourself in your favorite tunes when too much noise is sipping into your ears. Whether it is street traffic, loud engine sounds, or shopping hall music, background noise can effectively spoil your listening experience. That is where the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live step in. Simply turn on their Active Noise Cancellation feature to block out unnecessary sounds, while still being able to hear your favorite podcast and things like colleagues’ voices or important flight announcements.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds | was $149.00 , now $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Save a hefty $100 on the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds at Walmart. With superb sound quality, powerful bass, long-lasting battery life, and a comfortable fit, these earbuds will power up your workouts like no others. And thanks to their Active Noise Cancellation, you do not have to worry about any distractions during your workouts.

At a glance, the Galaxy Buds Live may feel rather small and fiddly, but don't let their humble looks deceive you. Their iconic shape and ergonomic design is what makes these earbuds extremely functional and comfortable to wear, whether you prefer to pound the pavements or jump on one of the best treadmills. Since they reflect the natural curves of the ear and face, they always stay in place no matter what you do.

What's more, the Galaxy Buds Live boast a great battery life. Thanks to their stylish case that doubles as a wireless charger, you can get up to 29 hours of battery life. Out of the case, these earbuds guarantee up to eight hours of non-stop listening, making them perfect for long-haul flights and full-day hiking trips. And if so it happens that your earbuds run out of power, there is no need to panic. You can easily charge your Galaxy Buds Live in no time — in fact, just 5 minutes of charging will power up your earbuds for up to an hour.

Lastly, these clever earbuds come with an always-on voice assistant, so you can order coffee, send a message or search for music without using your hands. They are also equipped with three built-in mics and a Voice Pickup Unit that senses when your jaw is moving and converts this data into voice signals that enhance your sound quality.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are packed to the brim with useful features, and right now you can get them for a fraction of the price. But don't wait too long, as stocks won't last.

